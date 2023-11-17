RESIDENTIAL & CLASSROOM SUPPORT (ILS) - Hereward College

RESIDENTIAL & CLASSROOM SUPPORT (ILS)

Salary: £11.31 - £11.74 hour

Contractual Weeks: 37 working weeks per year

Hours per week: 33.25

Shift Pattern: 7.00am – 3.30pm and 3.00pm – 10.00 pm.

Contract Type: Permanent / Term Time

Start date: ASAP

Are you compassionate, adaptable and a good communicator? Do you want to work for an organisation where you can make a difference to the lives of young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties? If so Hereward College in Tile Hill, Coventry could be the ideal employer for you. Every day is different on campus and there is never a dull moment. The college has been supporting young people for 50 years on our pleasant 12-acre site. You could be part of our future. Our employees make us what we are and everyone plays a part in our continued success.We are currently recruiting for multiple Residential / Classroom Support Staff. We are a residential provision set within Hereward College and we have exciting opportunities for the right applicants to support us in delivering an outstanding service to our learners. We specialise in providing excellent education and support to students with diverse and complex needs. Our staff are committed to enabling students to fulfil their ambitions.The role of a residential staff member is varied and very rewarding, you would be responsible for supporting students to achieve their identified independence goals, which could be learning to access the community independently, learning to use public transport or being able to book events independently and making the arrangements to be able to get there. Recording the outcomes of sessions by assessing the students’ progress towards their goals and targets. Students participate in cooking the evening meals for themselves and other students, with staff support.You would also be responsible for delivering all aspects of personal care to students, taking an active part in the raising of their individual care plan in partnership with the student or their family. All residential staff are trained by our inhouse nurses to administer medication to students, the successful applicant would be required to undertake the Safe Handling of Medication prior to undertaking the training.We pride ourselves in having a home away from home for our students, where the environment is bright, cheerful and relaxed so that students feel comfortable. We are registered and inspected by CQC and work to the fundamental standards and the five key questions.To apply, you should possess

An NVQ Level 2 in Care or have a care certificate, a Level 2 qualification in safe handling of medication (or willingness to achieved these qualifications within 6 months).

You will have a level 2 qualification in numeracy and literacy. If you do not hold Level 2 or equivalent qualification in Maths and English, you will be required to undergo an assessment to determine you are operating at the required level.

You should have experience of working in a flexible and responsive team as well as experience of working in a care environment. You will need to be a team worker, with good communication skills.

You should have good IT skills and the ability to prioritise workloads. It is important to have a positive, proactive, flexible approach to work and a strong commitment to student success.

We are committed to the safeguarding and welfare of young people and vulnerable adults, and expects all employees to share this commitment. Successful candidates will be required to complete an Enhanced DBS disclosure and provide referee details. Employment and confirmation of start date will be conditional upon receipt relevant pre-employment checks.



Whilst all applications are judged on merit alone, we would welcome applications from ethnic minority candidates as this section of the community is currently under-represented in our workforce. The College Is committed to supporting employees who experience mental health difficulties and is proud to display the Mindful Employer logo.

(Please note that CVs will not be accepted)

To view the full job and person specification, please visit: Hereward College for young people with disabilities and additional needs | About Us | Join Our Team