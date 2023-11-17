ILS PATHWAY (CLASSROOM ASSISTANTS) - Hereward College

ILS PATHWAY (CLASSROOM ASSISTANTS)

Salary: £11.31 - £11.74 per hour

Contractual Weeks: 37 weeks

Hours per week: 08:30 – 16:30 various days Mon - Fri

Contract Type: Permanent

Start date: ASAP

Regulated Activity: Yes

Are you compassionate, adaptable and a good communicator? Do you want to work for an organisation where you can make a difference to the lives of young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties? If so Hereward College in Tile Hill, Coventry could be the ideal employer for you. Every day is different on campus and there is never a dull moment. The college has been supporting young people for 50 years on our pleasant 12-acre site. You could be part of our future. Our employees make us what we are and everyone plays a part in our continued success.In recognition of your efforts we provide employees with:

30 – 40 Days holidays per annum, plus statutory public holidays

4 Concessionary Days

Local Government Pension (21% Employer Contribution) scheme including Life Assurance

A variety of working patterns including term time, part time, full time and all year-round

Free on-site parking

Access to a retail discount scheme

5 Days Training per year

Access to online training courses

Most importantly a friendly, passionate and supportive work environment.

We are currently recruiting for an Independent Learning Support. Based in Coventry, we specialise in providing excellent education and support to learners with diverse and complex needs, including Autism. Our staff are committed to enabling learners to reach their potential and fulfil their ambitions. We have an exciting opportunity for teaching support assistants to join our team.



Ideally the successful candidates will have a broad knowledge base of working with learners with special educational needs and disabilities or will have a keen interest in working in this highly satisfying area of work.

In your role as a member of the Individual Learning Support staff team you will be responsible for supporting students in an educational environment under the guidance of the teaching staff. You will be involved in the monitoring and recording of students’ progress through effective target setting and ensuring that students are able to access the curriculum effectively. You may also be responsible for delivering aspects of personal care to individual students.

We are committed to the safeguarding and welfare of young people and vulnerable adults, and expects all employees to share this commitment. All job roles within Hereward College are exempt from The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2013. Successful candidates will be required to complete an Enhanced DBS disclosure and provide referee details. Employment and confirmation of start date will be conditional upon receipt relevant pre-employment checks.



The College recognises the educational and business benefits of having a diverse community of staff and is working towards building and maintaining an environment which values and celebrates diversity. Equality of Opportunity and Diversity are embedded within the culture and value of the College. We are proud to be a disability confident and mindful employer.

(Please note that CVs will not be accepted)

To view the full job and person specification, please visit: Hereward College for young people with disabilities and additional needs | About Us | Join Our Team