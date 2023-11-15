Warwickshire County Council offering free electric blanket tests this winter

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is offering residents the opportunity to get their electric blankets tested in preparation for the colder temperatures to come.

The ongoing cost of living crisis means many more people will struggle to heat their homes this winter and will therefore turn to electric blankets for warmth, which is why WCC and Warwickshire Trading Standards are teaming up to help people stay warm.

Next week, there will be several testing events taking place across Warwickshire, where residents can take their blankets along to be checked. All tests are free of charge, and it is advised that you book a slot in advance – please call 02476 314376.

If the condition of an electric blanket is allowed to deteriorate it can become faulty and pose an injury and fire risk.

If you have an electric blanket or know of an elderly or vulnerable resident with a blanket, please encourage them to come along and get their blanket tested. Testing will be available at the fire stations below on the following dates:

Monday 20th November 2023: Nuneaton Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Tuesday 21st November 2023: Rugby Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Wednesday 22nd November 2023: Leamington Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Thursday 23rd November 2023: Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Friday 24th November 2023: Alcester Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service officers will also be on hand to provide safety tips and advice.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire Andy Crump said: “As we head into winter, we know that people will begin to dig out their electric blankets as they look to stay warm in the colder temperatures, particularly as the cost of living makes it harder for them to heat their homes.

“However, these blankets may be several years old and be stored away for a while, so it’s important that they are checked over to ensure they’re safe. Old electric blankets are much more likely to develop faults that can lead to fires. Any signs of wear and tear or damage to the electrical plugs and cables can be a real danger.

“We want to help reduce any risk from fire and keep you safe in your homes this winter.”

For more safety tips visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electricblanket.