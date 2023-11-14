Warwickshire Foster Carer - Focus Foster Care

Location: Warwickshire and surrounding areas (across the West Midlands)

Salary: Up to £23500 per annum for each child that you look after

Duration: Permanent

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: Not applicable

Job Title: Foster Carer

Job Type: Permanent, Full time

We are an independent fostering agency with a registered office based at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire. From this central location, we are able to co-ordinate local services for our foster carers across the region.

We are actively seeking foster carers to join our team from across the West Midlands.

Some of the benefits of joining our team as a Foster Carer:

Competitive fostering allowances

Your own experienced social worker who will support you with regular telephone calls, support visits and monthly supervision meetings.

We are a small and experienced team of social workers, and you will get to know us all well. We offer support 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Comprehensive training package with a mixture of face to face and online teaching & learning.

Regular social events with other foster carers and their families as well as children in placement.

National Trust or English Heritage membership.

Essential Criteria for a Foster Carer:

Have a spare bedroom.

You must be over 21 years old.

An ability to drive or access to good public transport links.

A commitment to training and professional development.

Extra Information:

Our foster carers come from different backgrounds and have different experiences knowledge and interests. Some experience of working with children and young people is required, whether on a personal or professional basis. Relevant professions include, teaching, nursing, support worker, and carer and more.

We are committed to finding individuals and families who reflect the diverse communities in which we live. Your sexual orientation, marital status, age, religion, culture, and ethnicity are not determining factors and will be explored further as part of the fostering assessment process.

Our assessment and approval of foster carers will be according to the guidelines, regulations and amendments of the Children Act 1989."

For further information & discussion, please contact either:

admin@focusfostercare.com or fiona@focusfostercare.com

www.focusfostercare.com

Telephone number: 0800 524 4797