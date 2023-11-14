County Council shares advice to help Warwickshire residents stay well and out of hospital

Throughout the winter months, Warwickshire County Council will be raising awareness of the various ways people can look after their health, stay well and avoid a hospital stay. Cold...

Throughout the winter months, Warwickshire County Council will be raising awareness of the various ways people can look after their health, stay well and avoid a hospital stay.

Colds, flu and COVID-19 mean that we need to take extra care of our health, as these viruses are more prevalent during the colder months and can spread more easily.

The County Council is raising awareness of the steps we can take to reduce the spread of viruses, protecting ourselves and more vulnerable people.

Vaccines offer the best protection against viruses like COVID-19 and flu, and the Council is encouraging anyone who has been invited for these vaccinations to attend their appointment as soon as possible.

Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine is free if you are over 65 or have a long-term health condition.

Staying away from others and regularly washing hands when feeling unwell will also help to reduce the spread of viruses along with ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ when coughing and sneezing.

The Council says that doing all these things will help reduce ‘winter pressures’ on our health services so that those that need acute or emergency health and social care support can get the help they need at the right time and in the right place.

Other preventative measures to help keep well and avoid a hospital stay include:

· Making sure your home is kept warm, at least 18 degrees

· Making sure your repeat prescriptions are filled in advance and collect any medications you may need – many surgeries and pharmacies close over Christmas

· Finishing your course of antibiotics, if you’ve been prescribed them by your GP

· Seeking help and advice from your pharmacy straight away if you feel ill

· Getting self-care advice and information on the right NHS services for you www.nhs.uk/staywell

· Eating regular balanced meals and having warm drinks throughout the day to stay hydrated

Many people will feel the pressures arising from the cost of living this winter and Warwickshire County Council has services for residents who need extra support. Information on how to manage increased household costs this winter can be found at: https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/

Increased living costs can also lead to increased anxiety and worry and impact upon mental health. Taking time to look after our mental health is important during stressful times and there are a range of mental health and wellbeing services and support available across Warwickshire. For more information, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

During the winter months, as it’s darker, it may be more difficult to go out, and seeing other people may be less frequent, so the County Council says it is important to stay in touch with loved ones if you can.

Creating a support network, whether it’s a chat over the phone or meeting up and going for a walk to stay warm in the colder weather, is one way that we can look after our own and others’ mental health. If you are feeling lonely or isolated and would like help and support visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We’re now in the ‘winter pressure’ time of year where we must all work together to ensure that people in Warwickshire are receiving the right support at the right time in the right place.

“We know that the winter months can present some challenges to our health and wellbeing as viruses spread and financial pressures increase.

“We want to help keep people healthy at home and out of hospital during a period where there are extra pressures on the health and social care system. The advice shared by Warwickshire County Council aims to support people to look after themselves and others, so please follow it if you can and stay well this winter.”

For more help and advice visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness.