Support for those experiencing loneliness this winter

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents that support is available for anyone who is feeling lonely and isolated as we enter the winter months where colder weather and darker nights may reduce opportunities to meet up with others.

In 2023 it is estimated that 7.1% - 3.83 million people across the UK are experiencing chronic loneliness, a rise from 6% (3.24 million people) in 2020, meaning that over half a million more people are lonely than in the first year of the pandemic.*

Loneliness is the state of being distanced or isolated from other people, it can result from social isolation so it is important for people to have opportunities to connect with others.

Loneliness can affect anyone at any stage of their life. It is not just about being alone, although being alone can increase feelings of loneliness – it’s subjective and what might constitute loneliness for one person wouldn’t be for another.

Loneliness can have a negative impact on mental and physical health. It can be a risk factor for depression and may also increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. It is also linked to heightened risk of developing coronary heart disease and stroke and as bad for health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Warwickshire County Council’s website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness offers lots of information for anyone affected by loneliness and social isolation. The issue is also being highlighted as part of the council’s wider winter wellness campaign to help people stay safe and healthy during the winter months which typically pose extra challenges for people, in particular older and more vulnerable residents. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness to find out more.

There are also a number of resources and services available on a local and national level to those who are struggling with loneliness, including:

Campaign to End Loneliness – a website that can help you to deal with feelings of loneliness

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – a website that provides support for loneliness and mental health

Key Ring – A community links service for those who are experiencing social isolation and/or would like one-to-one support to access and engage in the local community

NHS – information from the NHS on how to deal with loneliness

5 Ways to Wellbeing – tips and information from WCC of different ways you can work on your health and wellbeing

Living Well – WCC’s website that brings together information and services to help you look after yourself and other people

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to help residents who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness or know someone who may be lonely to find support and ways to connect in order to improve their wellbeing. Access to services, advice and activities is available at your fingertips or at the end of a phone.

“There are many ways you can connect with others, whether it is learning a new skill via our Adult and Community Learning Team, joining an online book club chat or checking in with people via a phone or video call.

“Connect is one of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing which are a great start for anyone who is looking to make a positive change to their physical and mental health, as well as our Living Well website, which is a great resource of information and services to help yourself and others around you.”

