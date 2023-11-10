£9 Million Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund seeks to unite communities across the West Midlands

Communities across Warwickshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of the £9 million Commonwealth Inclusive Communities Fund.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to building stronger, healthier, and more connected communities in the West Midlands with the launch of the Inclusive Communities Fund,

Following months of careful design and development, the WMCA is seeking to distribute the Games’ legacy funding to grassroots projects. These projects will promote physical and mental well-being, foster community cohesion, and ensure that the positive legacy of the 2022 Commonwealth Games reverberates throughout the region for generations to come.

The fund, the largest of its type in the UK, is now open to applications from community groups, charities, not-for-profit organisations, schools, and colleges across Warwickshire.

The fund is split up into four tiers:

Small grants (up to £15, 000)

Medium grants (between £15k and £75k

Large grants (between £75k and £300k)

Small works and refurbishment (up to £100k)

Anyone wishing to apply can find more information and application forms here: https://www.heartofenglandcf.co.uk/icfund/ . The closing date for applications is 4 January.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were fantastic both for the region and for Warwickshire – with two fantastic events being held in the County – and we were very proud to have played our part in this once-in-a-generation event that made such a positive and lasting impact on our residents and communities.

“It’s great news that, emanating from the success of the Games, the Inclusive Communities Fund has now launched. This is a testament to the collective commitment from organisations across the West Midlands to create a lasting positive impact across the region, that will improve the lives of local people and help them to thrive.

“I hope to see as many groups as possible apply for this considerable funding which will provide a huge boost to the community-powered approach that is driving change throughout Warwickshire.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "Last year's Commonwealth Games were a huge success for the region, and we've committed to investing in the West Midlands long after the final medal was won.

"This £9 million Government funding will be spent on innovative projects to boost physical and mental health and wellbeing, supporting future generations.

"Our sports strategy sets out our plans to get 3.5 million children and adults active by 2030, and the Inclusive Communities Fund will go a long way towards making this happen."

