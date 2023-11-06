Works set to begin on the A4177 Birmingham Road in Hatton

Residents in and around the Union View development in Hatton are being advised by Warwickshire County Council of the date that highway works on the A4177 will start.

20 November has been confirmed by Warwickshire County Council for works on the Birmingham Road to commence. The planned highway work will include widening of the road, a pedestrian crossing point, improvements to footways and cycleways, new upgraded drainage and upgraded street lighting.

Traffic management will be in operation throughout the scheme and will be operated manually during working hours to maintain the flow of traffic in the area. Disruption will be kept to a minimum ensuring both the travelling public and site operatives are kept safe.

Work on the highway will pause for approximately two weeks over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, from Friday 22 December 2023 to Tuesday 2 January 2024.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said:

"We would like to thank residents for their continued support and attendance at the recent evening engagement forum.

“We continue to listen, along with our partners in the scheme, and provide answers wherever we can.

“The scheme is essential and there are limits to how far we can make adaptations as the work moves forward. However, we urge residents to keep talking to us and to keep sharing ideas and views.

“We can assure people that we will keep them informed and we will be doing all we can to ensure the work is carried out as smoothly and quickly as possible, with minimal disruption.”

Further information on the scheme can be found here .