New Coventry and Warwickshire resource provides unique insight into neurodivergent language

A new resource has launched to encourage people to think about the words they use when talking about neurodiversity.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System is pleased to share the release of an informative video, presented by a local Expert by Experience and with professional input, aimed at empowering people to feel more confident when talking about neurodiversity.

Adapted from an interactive live webinar delivered in June 2023 which attracted over 150 people, the video offers practical tips and unique insight to anyone wondering how to approach the topic of neurodiversity.

Delivered in the style of a webinar, the recorded session explores the topic of neurodivergent language from different perspectives to give people a better, more inclusive understanding by dispelling common assumptions and stereotypes about neurodivergence.

By encouraging people to reflect on their choice of words and sharing the wisdom of neurodivergent individuals and their families, the video aims to build people’s confidence to talk about neurodiversity, whether that be in the workplace, at home with friends or family, or as a professional working with neurodivergent individuals.

Bringing first-hand knowledge and a personal perspective, expert by experience Remie Colledge, talks about the unique aspects of neurodivergent language by sharing the experiences of neurodivergent people and their families and carers across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Remie is joined by Karen Scorer, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System’s Lead Trainer for the Oliver McGowan mandatory training on Learning Disability and Autism, who provides professional expertise and personal insights into the topic.

The video covers key elements including:

An introduction to the co-production work around neurodivergent language in Coventry and Warwickshire

The influence of language in shaping perceptions

Addressing language-related stereotypes

Neurodiversity and Identity

Understanding different perspectives

Six key themes from people with lived experience

Practical tips and advice to take away

The audience is also encouraged to pause and reflect at set points throughout the video as Remie and Karen pose questions based on the topics discussed.

Dr Angela Brady, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said:

“With partners across Coventry and Warwickshire working together to understand more about the experiences of neurodivergent people and their families across the area, this video is a fantastic opportunity to share this positive progress more widely and to encourage people to think more carefully about the words they use when talking about neurodiversity.

“Stereotypes can often lead to misunderstandings, and if we want to see real change in the way our neurodivergent communities are heard and represented, we need to work together to challenge those assumptions. I would like to personally thank everyone who has shared their experiences with us through this work and recommend this video to all.”

The video is available to watch now on YouTube.

The production of this video is one element of wider co-production work to improve the support for neurodivergent people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

You can read the latest updates on this work in the Autumn edition of the Neurodiversity and Autism Stakeholder Newsletter. Future updates will also be shared on the Dimensions News page.

Alternatively, if you would like to get involved or would like any further information, please email disabilitiescommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk.