Staying well this winter

As the shorter days and colder weather approaches, winter viruses are starting to make an appearance.

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of the steps they can take to help reduce the spread of viruses for themselves and those around them.

Winter viruses are more prevalent during the colder months and can spread more easily – but, there are steps people can take to reduce the spread of viruses, protecting both themselves and more vulnerable people.

Vaccines offer the best protection against viruses like COVID-19 and flu, and anyone who has been invited for these vaccinations is encouraged to attend their appointment as soon as possible. Staying away from others and regularly washing hands when feeling unwell will also help to reduce the spread of viruses along with ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ when coughing and sneezing.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“During the winter months it can be more challenging to stay healthy as the winter viruses circulate and people tend to stay indoors more which makes it easier for viruses to spread. “Vaccines can help to lower the risk of catching winter viruses and help to reduce the severity of symptoms if you do catch a virus, that’s why, if you’ve been invited for a vaccine, we encourage you to book and attend your appointment as soon as you can.”

For more guidance and information to stay well over winter, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness

For more information on winter vaccinations, visit www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well/