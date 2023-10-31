Warwickshire County Council along with its partners are supporting Male Victims of Domestic Abuse Day (Thurs 2 Nov) 2023.

Warwickshire County Council along with its partners are supporting Male Victims of Domestic Abuse Day 2023.

Nationally one in six men will be subjected to emotional, physical, financial, sexual, technological, and elder abuse. It’s important that male victim/survivors feel supported – should they talk about their experience. If you are currently experiencing some sort of abuse, help is available to you, #YouAreNotAlone.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “We want to help anyone who is experiencing Domestic Abuse. Please access the support services available to you and if you’re struggling with your mental health, please talk to a trusted person. Warwickshire is here to support you and any dependents you may have to stay safe and well.”

If you know of someone who may be experiencing domestic abuse, please do approach victim/survivors to check they are Ok. Abuse doesn’t have to be physical; it can also be:

A friend or relative who always has to check with a partner or family member if they can socialise with friends or work colleagues.

A friend or relative whose partner or family member always insisting on attending work parties and get togethers.

A friend or relative, who otherwise is relaxed and easy-going to being defensive, quiet and confrontational.

As a friend or family member you can help with the following steps:

Engage with the person and reach out to them with help. This can include (e.g., food shopping, childcare) as well as giving them space and time to talk to you.



Encourage them to seek professional support. The support is avaible via the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline number: 0800 408 1552 Mon – Fri 08:30 – 20:30 and via email dvsw@refuge.org.uk If they do not feel ready to seek support, as a friend or family member seeking advice, you are also able to call the Helpline to seek support on how to best support the victim-survivor.



Together with the person, develop a safety plan that includes any dependents (such as children or siblings,) just in case the violence gets worse. This includes storing phone numbers of trusted contacts who can be called on for help, accessible important documents such as money and personal things that can be grabbed quickly when they need to leave immediately make a plan how they can exit the house and access help.



Always help them to be discrete so that their partner or family members do not find out and they can keep safe.



Collate helpful information with the person that includes information and support services, contact numbers for social workers, child protection or nearest police station and shelters.

Warwickshire County Council would like to take the opportunity to highlight support services that are available for victim/survivors: