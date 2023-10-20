Warwickshire County Council invites people interested in a career in Local Government to join the NGDP graduate programme

As a participant in the Local Government Association’s highly regarded National Graduate Development Programme (NGDP), Warwickshire County Council is able to offer a...

...unique opportunity for current and future graduates to gain an in-depth working knowledge of local government.

The NGDP opens doors for successful candidates to work across the many and varied County Council services. From delving into strategic finance and climate change initiatives; to supporting vulnerable communities and a wide range of essential services, our graduates play a pivotal role in shaping Warwickshire's future.

The NGDP is a fast-track program designed for enthusiastic and driven individuals who aspire to make a significant impact while advancing their own careers. This initiative not only allows candidates to work directly with local communities but also empowers them to influence policies and strategies at a senior level. All this while earning a competitive graduate salary and obtaining a valuable leadership and management qualification.

The results of this program are evident—over the last five years Warwickshire County Council has welcomed many bright and passionate individuals with tremendous leadership potential into our ranks, and they have left a lasting mark. The application window for the NGDP is now open as the Council looks to extend a warm welcome to its next cohort of graduates.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, emphasises the significance of the NGDP: "As an organisation, we are proud to participate in this highly regarded national graduate programme for local government. It is important that we continue to attract high-calibre graduates who can provide valued support to us across a range of services while also cultivating a pipeline of future talent.” “In the past five years, we have been fortunate enough to attract strong candidates who have thrived under the programme of training and development opportunities that Warwickshire County Council provides. We are looking forward to welcoming the next cohort into the organisation, and to seeing what new ideas and skills they bring to the table.”

Applications for the NGDP are now open until 12pm on Wednesday 3 January 2024. Find out more: https://www.local.gov.uk/ngdp-candidates