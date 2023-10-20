Community connections for carers this winter

On behalf of Warwickshire County Council, carers support service the Carers Trust Heart of England, helps unpaid carers across the county to look after themselves and provide help to those they care for.

There are around 53,000 unpaid carers in Warwickshire who providing regular support to people they know, helping them with daily activities such as cooking and cleaning, personal care and access to services.

This support is vital to many people to help them stay safe and well and maintain some independence. It is important that carers also feel supported, so the council is reminding people of information, advice and services available to enable them to carry out their caring responsibilities and protect their wellbeing.

A carer is anyone who looks after a family member or friend who has a disability, mental or physical illness, addiction, or who needs extra help as they grow older. It is estimated that 8.7% of people in Warwickshire will have a caring responsibility of this kind and many don’t realise support is available for them*. It is important that people recognise their role and understand that support is on hand, carers are encouraged to register to make it easier to access help and for services to understand how many residents this affects.



Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “It’s so important that unpaid carers register for support via Caring Together Warwickshire, the service by Carers Trust Heart of England. The service is for carers of any age and offers a range of advice to ensure they are seen and heard and receive all the support they need and are entitled to. I encourage anyone looking after someone else on a regular basis do get in touch today.”

Caring Together Warwickshire, provided by Carers Trust Heart of England can be accessed by going to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk or by calling 0800 197 55 44 , the service is able to offer the following:

A listening ear to talk through your situation with information, support, and guidance

Support with contingency planning for the unexpected and short-term breaks for carers.

Carers Assessments, support planning and reviews which help to identify any needs you may have

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings

Up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, including practical support such as replacement care and respite

Emergency Care and Emergency Card often giving carers piece of mind that their cared for will be looked after if they aren’t able to

Volunteer Befriending Service ‘Time for You’

Access to discounted services and FREE training

Regular E-Bulletins keeping carers up to date with the latest carer news

Carers Voice opportunities for carers to get involved and shape our services

Care is the subject of a recent podcast from Warwickshire County Council. In this episode from the Let’s Talk Warwickshire series, Director of Social Care and Support, Pete Sidgwick talks about caring in all forms - from dedicated health and social care to volunteering - explaining why Warwickshire is a community that cares and signposting to information and support. Listen to the podcast on Podbean or search ‘Let’s Talk Warwickshire’ on Spotify.

In addition to information and advice from Warwickshire partners and providers, there are also a number of carer themed events, taking place across the county throughout the week. You can access the list of events along with support information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For help and support please go to www.caringtogetherwarwarwickshire.org.uk or Warwickshire County Council’s website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers.

*Census 2021