Warwickshire services are helping people spot the signs of modern slavery

Modern slavery can take many forms including the trafficking of people, forced labour, servitude and slavery. Partner agencies in Warwickshire are working together to tackle slavery and tr...

Modern slavery can take many forms including the trafficking of people, forced labour, servitude and slavery.

Partner agencies in Warwickshire are working together to tackle slavery and trafficking as part of the local Modern Slavery Steering Group and are supporting Anti-Slavery Day on 18 October 2023 with a week of awareness raising.

An estimated 136,000 people in the UK are trapped in conditions of modern slavery. This will include adults and young people in Warwickshire. Anti-slavery day provides a chance to educate people about this activity and help them to recognise where it may be happening.

Throughout the week 16-20 October, Warwickshire’s partnership social media accounts will be sharing anti-slavery facts and information from the national campaign, including signposting to support. People are encouraged to follow @SafeInWarks on X (Twitter) and SafeInWarwickshire on Facebook to get involved.

As part of the local multi agency steering group, partners are working proactively alongside the West Midlands Anti-Slavery Network and other local government, law enforcement agencies, businesses, voluntary and community sectors to share intelligence, raise community awareness and train front line staff and practitioners within existing agencies with the purpose of reducing the threat of modern slavery across the county.

The aim is to protect communities and make them more resilient to modern slavery, with prevention activity to reduce the risk of becoming involved in exploitation.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Everyone in Warwickshire has a right to feel safe and the council along with other organisations in the partnership are committed to working together to achieve this.

“In order to effectively tackle issues such as this it is important to raise awareness of how people can help and report Warwickshire crimes. Anti-slavery Day provides an opportunity to do this and we are pleased to support this campaign.”

Residents are encouraged to find out more about this crime, spot the signs and take action. More information is available at www.westmidlandsantislavery.org/spot-the-signs/. Anyone worried that a child or young person is being exploited can find out more and report it at www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.