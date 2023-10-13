Sucham Park development secures first tenant

A leading supplier and installer of raised flooring systems has become the first business to sign-up to occupy a new 42,000 sq ft industrial scheme in Southam.

RMF Installation and Services, headquartered in Leamington Spa, are a leading supplier and installer of raised access flooring for commercial office interiors, and has signed a deal on a 15,000 sq ft unit at Sucham Park.

Sucham Park is a 42,000 sq ft industrial scheme which will feature nine new commercial units to support a wide range of businesses at Holywell Business Park, which forms part of the established Kineton Road Industrial Estate in Southam.

RMF is the world's largest supplier and installer of reclaimed raised floor systems, and a 10-year lease will provide storage capacity to enable RMF to expand its Eco Range offering.

RMF formed in 1989 and employs 25 staff, with a list of high-profile landowner and tier one contractor clients.

RMF are a specialist sub-contractor carrying out all works associated with raised access flooring and support a wide range of construction projects, especially in London, working primarily in the leisure, education and commercial sectors.

Simon Middleton, Sales Director at RMF, said: “This is part of our commitment to continue to support the circular economy through increasing our storage capacity and this new unit will provide valuable space to enable us to facilitate this. “We have seen significant growth and interest in our Eco Range offering in recent years. Clients and contractors are now forward planning more than ever and looking at how they can reuse existing raised access flooring panels. “We will also be able to welcome our clients to see the materials in person and see first-hand the result of our circular solution of removing client’s existing panels, reusing them and installing onto a new all steel pedestal under structure. “Sucham Park is perfectly suited for us and our expansion, it is near to our headquarters in Leamington, it is eco-friendly and energy efficient - and crucially it is close to the motorway network with excellent transport links to London.”

Sucham Park is being developed by Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), with MCS Group completing the construction project and Bromwich Hardy appointed to market the units to prospective tenants.

Work is expected to be completed on the high-quality commercial scheme in early November, with RMF expected to move into its new 15,000 sq ft unit in November.

Rob Andrews, Head of Development at WPDG, said: “Sucham Park has been designed to support businesses to grow, expand and thrive, and we are delighted that RMF will be its first tenant. “The scheme has proved hugely popular so far and we have been inundated with enquiries from interested businesses. “RMF leads the way nationwide in its sector and this deal will see an innovative business able to expand and enhance its operations right here in Warwickshire.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Welcoming the first tenant to Sucham Park is brilliant news, and it’s particularly pleasing to welcome RMF as a local business and support their expansion. “We are now seeing the fruits of the hard work of Warwickshire Property and Development Group as they create an economically vibrant, high-quality, development at Sucham Park, that provides expansion potential for companies and employment opportunities for local people.”

Tom Bromwich, founding partner of Coventry-based Bromwich Hardy, says Sucham Park has generated a huge amount of interest since marketing began. He said: “High-quality, excellent specification accommodation such as this is in great demand and the level of interest is a clear indication that this excellent development is just what the region needs. We look forward to concluding further deals for the remaining units in the near future as this scheme goes from strength to strength.”

The Sucham Park scheme has been funded by Warwickshire County Council.

To find out more about available space at Sucham Park contact Tom Bromwich at Bromwich Hardy on 02476 308 900 / 07718 037150 or tom.bromwich@bromwichhardy.com