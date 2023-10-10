Find out more about the upcoming highway works on the A4177, Birmingham Road in Hatton

Find out more at the drop-in event this Friday!

A drop-in event this Friday (13 October) will give residents around the Union View development in Hatton the chance to pose their questions about upcoming highway improvement works on the A4177 Birmingham Road in Hatton.

The event is being held at Hatton Park Village Hall between 4-7pm and will be attended by teams from Warwickshire County Council, developer Taylor Wimpey, and the contractor.

The works are set to begin in the coming weeks to improve the highway on the Birmingham Road A4177 Hatton and enable safe access into the new Union View housing development.

The plans are the result of many months of collaboration between the developer and Warwickshire County Council and works will be funded by Taylor Wimpey, as part of the planning approval for the new homes.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said. "The plans for access to the new development on the Birmingham Road have been presented to the Hatton Parish Council. At this meeting, the County Council and the developers - Taylor Wimpey - made a commitment to engaging with residents and local stakeholders throughout the duration of works.

“This event is that latest part of that engagement and we look forward to a constructive session where we can not only give information but also hear from residents so that any decisions we make are informed and explained.

“The works are essential to ensure the safety of residents and commuters but wherever we can, we will be listening and doing our very best to keep the disruption to a minimum.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: “We will be undertaking essential works on the A4177 Birmingham Road in Hatton, in line with the planning approval for our Union View development. These works will ensure there is safe, permanent access to the new homes as well as providing a number of improvements to the existing highway and drainage infrastructure.

“We remain committed to engaging with the local community to keep everyone informed and are inviting residents to join us at the drop-in event to find out more about the plans.

“We would like to thank the residents of Hatton and surrounding areas for their patience during this time and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Hatton Park Village Hall is on Barcheston Drive in Hatton Park, Warwick, CV35 7TR.

For further details and information are available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view