Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation No.5 2023

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the parking controls in various locations throughout the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth which are detailed in the public notice below.

Scheme Overview

Thoughout the year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth. The changes that conformed to Warwickshires Parking Policies underwent an informal consultation and the schemes that received approval are listed below.

Admin changes Street Town ParkMap Tile The Poplars Nuneaton CA64

CB64 Manor Court Road Nuneaton BX67 The Longshoot Nuneaton BU74 Higham Lane Nuneaton BN72

BO72

Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Nuneaton Variation 5”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 10 November 2023.