Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation No.5 2023

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the parking controls in various locations throughout the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth which are detailed in the public notice below.

Scheme Overview

Thoughout the year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth. The changes that conformed to Warwickshires Parking Policies underwent an informal consultation and the schemes that received approval are listed below.

Changes to the parking restrictions throughout the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth
Plan No. Street Town ParkMap Tile
PTRO22-012-001 (PDF, 836KB) Anker Stree Nuneaton BY70
PTRO22-012-002 (PDF, 625KB) Arbury Road Nuneaton CB65
PTRO22-012-003 (PDF, 579KB) Attleborough Nuneaton
  • CB70
  • CB71
  • CC71
PTRO22-012-004 (PDF, 672KB) Borough Way Nuneaton
  • BX67
  • BY67
PTRO22-012-005 (PDF, 815KB) Bucks Hill & Westminster Drive Nuneaton
  • BS62
  • BT63
PTRO22-012-006 (PDF, 595KB) Clifton Road & North Street Nuneaton BZ66
PTRO22-012-007 (PDF, 712KB) Chequer Street, Church Street & Villa Close Bulkington
  • CS74
  • CS75
PTRO22-012-008 (PDF, 650KB) Croft Road Nuneaton BY67
PTRO22-012-009 (PDF, 1.45MB) Earl Street, New Street & Bulkington Road Bedworth
  • CR69
  • CR70
PTRO22-012-010 (PDF, 491KB) Freer Street Nuneaton CC71
PTRO22-012-011 (PDF, 880KB) Glebe Road & Wheat Street Nuneaton BX70
PTRO22-012-012 (PDF, 855KB) Higham Lane, Hydes Pastures, Ferndale Close, Chase Close and Ambleside Way Nuneaton
  • BT71
  • BU71
  • BV70
  • BV71
PTRO22-012-013 (PDF, 1.45MB) Margaret Avenue Bedworth CQ68
PTRO22-012-015 (PDF, 1.29MB) Marston Lane Bedworth
  • CN68
  • CN69
  • CO68
PTRO22-012-016 (PDF, 1.2MB) Plough Hill Road Nuneaton BS61
PTRO22-012-017 (PDF, 874KB) Ribbonfields Nuneaton CA70
PTRO22-012-018 (PDF, 827KB) Saunders Lane & Tower Road Bedworth CS68
PTRO22-012-019 (PDF, 859KB) Seymour Road Nuneaton BZ70
PTRO22-012-020 (PDF, 2.1MB) Smorrall Lane, Astley Lane & Dark Lane Bedworth CT64
PTRO22-012-021 (PDF, 1.29MB) Stanley Road Nuneaton BV67
PTRO22-012-022 (PDF, 1.45MB) Weddington Terrace Nuneaton
  • BV70
  • BW70
PTRO22-012-023 (PDF, 2.30MB) Westbury Road & Haunchwood Road Nuneaton
  • BY64
  • CB64
PTRO22-012-024 (PDF, 1.98MB) Wycliff Way & Ansley Road Nuneaton CA62
Admin changes
Street Town ParkMap Tile
The Poplars Nuneaton
  • CA64
  • CB64
Manor Court Road Nuneaton BX67
The Longshoot Nuneaton BU74
Higham Lane Nuneaton
  • BN72
  • BO72

Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Nuneaton Variation 5”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 10 November 2023.

Published: 19th October 2023

