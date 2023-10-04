Hub switch is a big step forward for careers provision in Warwickshire

“The opportunity to create a new Warwickshire Careers Hub dovetails perfectly with our future vision for careers provision in the county."

Careers provision for young people across the county has taken a big step forward with the incorporation of the Warwickshire Careers Hub team into Warwickshire Skills Hub.

Following the closure of the Coventry & Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership earlier this year, the Careers Hub formerly run by the Careers & Enterprise Company needed to find a new home.

Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council both accepted the opportunity to welcome new Careers Hubs into their areas. On September 1st, each launched their own Careers Hubs.

Warwickshire’s is based at the Warwickshire Skills Hub office at Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Nuneaton, while the new Coventry Careers Hub will sit within Coventry’s Education Service and be delivered by Think Higher on behalf of Coventry City Council.

Although the Careers Hubs in Warwickshire and Coventry will function separately, their work will be closely aligned whenever possible. Warwickshire Careers Hub will also have strong links with the WCC education team which will play an important strategic role in shaping the future work of the Careers Hub.

The overarching priority of the Career Hub is to support all education settings to deliver effective careers provision reflecting the future skills needs of Warwickshire’s business community, whilst providing accessible and meaningful careers activity for every student.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: