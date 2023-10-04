Let’s Talk Warwickshire Podcast: New episode looks at social care and support in Warwickshire

In the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, we focus on social care and support in the County, focusing on the different levels of support which exist for residents as well as t...

In the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, we focus on social care and support in the County, focusing on the different levels of support which exist for residents as well as those who look after them.

The podcast discusses important issues facing the communities of Warwickshire, with previous episodes covering topics such as support for young people with SEND and healthy exercise.

The episode is available to listen now. You’ll hear from Pete Sidgwick, Director of Social Care and Support for Warwickshire County Council talking about the importance of social care in the county and what we can all do to look after ourselves and each other.

Other topics covered include support for informal carers (who care for family members or neighbours) and the key role they play in our communities, how we can all help ourselves to stay living well, where people can find care and support if they need it, as well as how to start a career in social care.

Pete also talks about his passion for what he does to inspire others:

“I started off my career working in care homes and it’s gone on from there, but at the heart of it I love people, I love to see people living a life and everyone being equal.

“Sometimes people with disabilities can be seen as ‘not the norm’ – whatever ‘the norm’ is – and a part of my personal view is that we’re all equal in society in terms of our contribution, whether you have a disability or not.”

Helping people to live well is one of Warwickshire County Council’s priorities and residents are encouraged to make use of the Living well resource on the council website, which has a wide range of information and services, aimed at adults, together in one place.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health added:

“The Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast is a great way to highlight the fantastic work our staff do in the county. This focus on care helps residents understand more about the council’s responsibilities to look after some of our most vulnerable residents, the vital work of others who care in our communities, what we can do to look after ourselves and maintain independence and information about how people can get more involved in the sector.

“There is lots of information on our website to give residents and carers the help and support they need to live healthy and happy lives. Resources such as AskSARA and our Living Well website are good starting points for anyone seeking more information on how to look after each other.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire, including information on adult social care, healthy ageing, health and wellbeing and community support.

You can listen to previous episodes of Let’s Talk Warwickshire on PodBean and other podcast platforms.