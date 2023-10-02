New timetables coming soon to Warwickshire’s mobile libraries

Customers of Warwickshire County Council’s mobile library service are being informed that revised mobile library timetables will be coming into effect from October 2023.

Customers of Warwickshire County Council’s mobile library service are being informed that revised mobile library timetables, including new vehicle stops along the routes, will be coming into effect from October 2023. The changes are part of bigger plans to introduce two new electric-powered mobile library vehicles early next year.

From Monday 9 October 2023, mobile library visits will transition from a three-week to a four-week schedule, and locations that currently receive weekly visits will receive a visit every two weeks. To help reduce the impact of waiting an additional week between visits customers will be able to borrow more items if they wish.

The mobile library timetable updates have been carefully planned to ensure that existing loyal customers continue to receive a consistent and reliable service, whilst allowing the expansion of library services to visit 23 additional stops along the revised routes to underserved communities within Warwickshire.

The changes to the existing mobile library timetables are also part of longer-term preparations to welcome two brand new mobile library vehicles, powered entirely by electricity, in early 2024.

The two bright, modern, and attractive vehicles will be similar in size to the current vehicles and offer the same reliable service, whilst being fitted with a lift each to provide improved accessibility for customers. They will also enable the service to be delivered in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way, producing zero emissions and reducing local air and noise pollution.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The upcoming adjustments to our mobile library timetables will allow for a more accessible reach for Warwickshire residents. It will ensure we can continue to visit our loyal regular customers whilst increasing the number of rural and more isolated communities visited by our mobile library service. “We are also making exciting changes with two new electric-powered mobile library vehicles due to arrive in early 2024. These will provide a more modern and attractive layout of books, improved accessibility with a lift for disabled customers, and greater signposting to local support services on board. “Not only does this enhanced offer improve the customer experience, but the electric vehicles will produce zero emissions."

The implementation of new timetables ahead of the arrival of the electric mobile library vehicles in early 2024 represents an exciting milestone in the ongoing commitment of Warwickshire County Council's library service to provide accessible, sustainable, and environmentally conscious library services to the residents of Warwickshire.

To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mobilelibraries, or you can contact the mobile library service team by email at mobilelibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk or by phone on 01926 851031.

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/