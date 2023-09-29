Warwickshire’s aspiring young politicians are encouraged to be heard

Warwickshire’s Youth Council is calling for 11-18-year-olds living or studying in Warwickshire to step forward and nominate themselves for the forthcoming Youth Council elections.

The Youth Council offers an invaluable opportunity for young people to have a say and actively participate in local decision-making as advocates for their peers across Warwickshire.

The Youth Council elections give a platform for young people to listen to each other and talk about what matters to them and elected members go on to represent the concerns and ideas of Warwickshire's youth. It provides them with a unique chance to advocate for change on issues that affect children and young people, and actively engage with decision-makers, including MPs and local councillors. This engagement takes various forms, including organising events, leading campaigns, delivering impactful speeches, participating in debates, and more.

Participating in the Youth Council empowers members to develop important life skills, including public speaking, marketing and communications (including social media outreach), project management, teamwork, budgeting and resource allocation, and social skills.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “We believe that every child and young person has a vital role in our communities. To make our county truly child-friendly, we must listen to our young voices. We're committed to giving children and young people a real say in decisions that affect them and encourage young people interested in this opportunity to come forward.

“As a member of the Youth Council, individuals are not only enhancing their personal development but also embracing the joy of making a tangible difference in their community.”

To get involved in the Warwickshire Youth Council elections, the first step is to complete a Nomination Form on Child Friendly Warwickshire website. This form includes questions about your motivation to become a Warwickshire Youth Council member, allows you to craft your "Manifesto," and list the issues most important to you.

For further information on the Warwickshire Youth Council elections and the nomination process, please visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/outcomes/heard/2