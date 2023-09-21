Sounds of the town – a Rugby story

Listen to the sounds of Rugby town centre in this new audio project!

Sounds from a Rugby foodbank, a local café, a barber shop, even the Rugby gyratory system - all feature in a new initiative designed to weave Rugby’s rich history with its vibrant present in an exciting soundscape.

'Sounds of the Town' Rugby will be launched at Rugby’s Food Festival on 23 September.

The soundscape project is a collaboration between St Andrews Church Rugby and Warwickshire County Council. It aims to engage local people and visitors as well as open new ways of listening to, and engaging with, the town’s sonic environment.

Rugby Food Festival is not just about food; it's a celebration for the entire family and so a perfect place for the project to launch. With live music performances, a ferris wheel, face painting, circus skills, Japanese printing, and much more, the event is expected to attract lots of people into the town centre.

Members of the soundscape team will be sharing the project with the public from their stand on Bank Street, outside Carvell's electrical shop.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Vital and vibrant places are integral to our sense of wellbeing. This exciting project captures iconic sounds of the Rugby’s past, as well as everyday sounds from the town’s present in an innovative way. It builds on the ‘Our Spaces’ initiative which saw the creation of Rugby Butter Stones a ‘micropark’ at the heart of the town.”

Another innovative project being launched at the Food Festival, is the ‘Rugby Colour Palette’, with funding from Avanti West Coast. Artist Stacey Barnfield and Ruby Road Productions will be working with The Heart of England Community Rail Partnership to create a ‘Rugby Colour Palette’ based on suggestions made by the local community of things they feel represent Rugby. These suggestions will be formed into six themed colour palettes that will be on display at the station in 2024.

These multi-sensory projects are designed to offer residents a creative opportunity to connect with Rugby.

More information about Our Spaces can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ourspaces