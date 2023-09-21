Support for people caring for someone with dementia

Warwickshire County Council and its partners is highlighting World Alzheimer’s Month, with a particular poignancy for those who provide caring support to a family member, a friend or a neighbour...

Warwickshire County Council and its partners is highlighting World Alzheimer’s Month, with a particular poignancy for those who provide caring support to a family member, a friend or a neighbour who has Alzheimer’s.

In Warwickshire alone, it is estimated there are 8,000 people living with all variations of dementia, Alzheimer’s, being one of them. A diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s can be a daunting, however, Warwickshire is able to provide support for both the person living with the condition and for the person with a caring responsibility.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We provide services that will help both the person living with Alzheimer’s and the person who provides a caring role. This provision forms a part of our key priorities, to help people live as independently as possible.

"Support is available to meet the needs of the person living with Alzheimer’s and the person caring for them. This support can include help with understanding Alzheimer’s, or accessing respite care for the carer who may need some down time. Warwickshire is here to help anyone who needs help during what is a difficult time. Accessing support helps you to provide the best care possible to the people who depend on you.”

Below is a short extract from Thomas and Susan, husband, and wife from Warwick (NB: names have been changed for the purpose of this case study). Susan has a caring responsibility for her husband, who has Alzheimer’s.

Thomas has dementia and his wife Susan provides a caring role full time to support her husband. Susan has read up on her husband’s condition and has even completed some online training on the topic, as she wants to be as knowledgeable about Alzheimer’s as she can be. Susan was aware of a slow deterioration of Thomas, especially with his communication skills. Susan said she would like on-going support to help her better understand her husband’s condition, and it was agreed with a Dementia Advisor (DA) from Dementia Connect that a home visit could be beneficial.

The DA carried out the following actions:

Sent Susan factsheets about communication and changes in behaviour

Arranged a home visit where they were able to talk through practical hints and tips to support her husband

Advised Susan to talk to their GP regarding these recent changes in behaviour to see if there were any underlying health issues

Signposted Susan to local dementia groups for her and her husband to attend

Signposted Susan to local carers support groups and services like Caring Together Warwickshire

Promoted the online community-based service Talking Point

Following on from the help from Dementia Connect, Susan was able to get clearer idea of her husband’s dementia. The visiting Dementia Advisor suggested that Susan and Thomas work on a Life Box, which would be beneficial to both of them. Having worked on the Life Box, Susan felt a lot better and said she was pleased that the Dementia Advisor had paid a visit to them. Following a visit to the GP, Thomas was referred to the memory assessment service and prescribed medication. Over the next few months, Thomas began to deteriorate, and Susan was struggling at home. Susan contacted the Dementia Advisor who advised her to start thinking about the future and to help

Susan, the Dementia Advisor sent her information sheets on next steps including, respite care and care homes. Thomas was successfully placed in a nursing home -where all his needs are met, which has allowed Susan to look after her own health and wellbeing and take time to visit her daughter, who lives nearby.

If you have a similar experience to Thomas and Susan, please know that Warwickshire County Council can help support you and the cared for. For help and advice please access the following services:

Dementia Connect provides personalised advice and practical and emotional support for people with dementia and their carers. For further information about this service and the range of support for anyone affected by dementia, visit https://dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk/

The Caring Together Warwickshire service is just one of a number of services offering support for carers or those affected by dementia in Warwickshire.

For general carer support visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers