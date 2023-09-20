Warwickshire businesses urged to make fire safety a priority ahead of changes to legislation

Businesses across Warwickshire are being advised to prepare for upcoming changes in fire safety legislation set to take effect on the 1st of October 2023.

To ensure that businesses are ready for the changes coming in, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be taking proactive measures to raise awareness of this new legislation locally, as the changes coming soon will apply to all businesses.

Effective from October 1st, the introduction of Section 156 of the Building Safety Act mandates that all businesses, irrespective of their size, employee count, or business type, must comprehensively document their fire risk assessments and fire safety arrangements. Additionally, the revised legislation stipulates that in residential buildings housing two or more domestic premises, residents must receive information regarding fire risks and the fire safety measures implemented for their protection.

Many premises will be affected by the changes including small shops, take-aways, holiday lets and small blocks of flats. The main changes businesses need to be aware of are:

All businesses will need to record a fire risk assessment and fire safety arrangements in full – regardless of the number of employees, and size or type of business.

There are increased requirements for cooperation and coordination between Responsible Persons in multi occupied buildings or those where the occupier and owner are not the same person.

In residential buildings with two or more domestic premises residents must be provided with information on the risks from fire and the fire safety measures provided to keep them safe.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire Andy Crump said:

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is committed to helping businesses across the county to reduce the risk of fire and adhere to fire safety legislation. We understand that this can pose a significant challenge for businesses, especially smaller ones that may lack in-house expertise to offer the necessary guidance. However, disregarding proper fire safety measures not only jeopardises the safety of employees and customers, but it can also result in severe financial repercussions for your business.

“If you haven't yet reviewed the latest legislation, we urge you not to delay taking action. Our team of fire protection experts are readily available to provide the guidance and support that businesses require to ensure ongoing compliance with fire safety standards."

For information on the legislation visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-legislation/new-requirements-businesses-building-owners-building-safety-act-2022 or https://www.nationalfirechiefs.org.uk/Building-Safety-Act-2022-Section-156