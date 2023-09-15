Save the Date: "Voices of Tomorrow" Youth Conference on Friday 3 November 2023

Get ready to mark your calendars and be part of the second youth conference organised by young people for young people. We are happy to announce the upcoming "Voices of Tomorrow" youth conference,...

Get ready to mark your calendars and be part of the second youth conference organised by young people for young people. We are happy to announce the upcoming "Voices of Tomorrow" youth conference, set to take place on Friday, 3 November 2023. The event will be hosted at the Panorama Suites in the Rootes Building at Warwick University.

If you are you between the ages of 11 and 17, or up to 25 with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) this conference is for you. Get prepared for a day of inspiration and engaging conversations that will leave you inspired and motivated.

Imagine a day brimming with workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and meaningful connections. You'll have the opportunity to select two workshops that align with your interests, providing a platform for you to share your ideas and learn from fellow young minds who are making a positive impact.

And there's more! Envision a digital graffiti wall where your creativity knows no bounds, captivating henna art, exciting games to challenge your skills, and even a chance to win some fantastic prizes. Plus, don't forget to capture these moments at our photo booth, guaranteed to bring forth laughter and cherished snapshots.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “In recent years, we've seen young people stepping up to tackle important issues like mental health and climate change. Now, Warwickshire is providing a chance for the county's future leaders to come together and talk about the things they care about in a fun and friendly setting.

"We want to make sure the voices of tomorrow are heard and can shape our county. It's going to be a day filled with activities, discussions, and creativity, and we hope many young people will join us for this exciting day."

Make sure to circle November 3rd on your calendar, fill the form to participate and make it a day to remember. We encourage you to spread the word and let your parents, carers, teachers know about your interest in attending this event.

For further information and book a place, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthconference2023