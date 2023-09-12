Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service team up with EdibleLinks to help families stay safe and well

Over the summer, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) joined forces with EdibleLinks, part of the Nuneaton & Bedworth Healthy Living Network, in an innovative partnership aimed at ensu...

Over the summer, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) joined forces with EdibleLinks, part of the Nuneaton & Bedworth Healthy Living Network, in an innovative partnership aimed at ensuring the safety and wellbeing of families across Warwickshire.

Through this initiative, WFRS and EdibleLinks successfully reached out to 235 families through seven events across the county, resulting in significant positive outcomes for the community.

In the first-ever execution of this project, the collaboration exceeded expectations by engaging with families in Nuneaton, Bedworth, Coleshill, Leamington Spa, Polesworth, Rugby, and Stratford-upon-Avon. At each event, families could pick up a reusable lunch bag filled with various food and drinks in exchange for a £1 donation. They were also encouraged to sign up for a free Safe and Well Visit, consisting of a fire safety check at home completed by WFRS and a larger food bag from EdibleLinks.

The key outcomes of this partnership include:

133 Safe and Well appointments created : The initiative resulted in 133 Safe and Well Visits being booked, enabling WFRS to identify potential hazards in family homes and ensure smoke alarms are in place and working correctly. This approach helps prevent devastating incidents from occurring and keep the community safe.

: The initiative resulted in 133 Safe and Well Visits being booked, enabling WFRS to identify potential hazards in family homes and ensure smoke alarms are in place and working correctly. This approach helps prevent devastating incidents from occurring and keep the community safe. 476 children supported: The project has helped to alleviate food-related stress for parents and care givers by providing a range of food and drink products to 476 children, as well as a handy lunch bag to reduce some of the financial pressure of sending children back to school.

The impact of this collaboration has not gone unnoticed on social media, with community members expressing their gratitude:

One person remarked, "Thank you so much for visiting our area. I wouldn't have known about you or the things the fire service does otherwise. The children were delighted with their bags, and it kept them fed for a few hours. Thank goodness!"

Another parent shared, "The kids are so demanding during the holidays. Today has been great.”

A local resident praised the initiative, saying, "What a great idea! You have been all over (the place) too!"

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This initiative has been a fantastic example of how partnership working can benefit our community. By working together, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service and EdibleLinks have helped to not only address immediate needs but also empower our community with knowledge and resources. The success of this project has helped to enhance home safety as well as strengthening the sense of wellbeing among families in the region. A big thanks to everyone who made this possible.”