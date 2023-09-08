Bermuda, Nuneaton - Traffic Regulation Orders

Warwickshire County Council are making Traffic Regulation Orders relating to a Prohibition of 7.5T Heavy Goods Vehicles, Waiting Restrictions, and Traffic Calming measures in Bermuda, Nuneaton.
Public Notice and Legal Orders
Prohibition of Heavy Goods Vehicles Exceeding 7.5T (Except for Access) - Tenlons Road, Nuneaton
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-7.5T (PDF, 394kB)
Statement of Reasons 7.5T (PDF, 50kB)
Sealed Order 7.5T (PDF, 252kB)
Waiting Restrictions (Nuneaton & Bedworth Consolidated Order 2017, Variation F 2023) - Bermuda Road to St Georges Way, & Surrounding Roads
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-001 Overall Layout (PDF, 1510kB)
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-002 to 010 (PDF, 1570kB)
Statement of Reasons WR (PDF, 151kB)
2017 Consolidated Order being varied (PDF, 1390kB)
Traffic Calming Measures (Central Islands) - Bermuda Road to St Georges Way
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI01 (PDF, 2510kB)
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI02 (PDF, 2430kB)
Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI03 (PDF, 2180kB)
Statement of Reasons TI (PDF, 122kB)
Enquiries
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.