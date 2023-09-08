Bermuda, Nuneaton - Traffic Regulation Orders

Warwickshire County Council are making Traffic Regulation Orders relating to a Prohibition of 7.5T Heavy Goods Vehicles, Waiting Restrictions, and Traffic Calming measures in Bermuda, Nuneaton.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 123 kB)

Prohibition of Heavy Goods Vehicles Exceeding 7.5T (Except for Access) - Tenlons Road, Nuneaton

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-7.5T (PDF, 394kB)

Statement of Reasons 7.5T (PDF, 50kB)

Sealed Order 7.5T (PDF, 252kB)

Waiting Restrictions (Nuneaton & Bedworth Consolidated Order 2017, Variation F 2023) - Bermuda Road to St Georges Way, & Surrounding Roads

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-001 Overall Layout (PDF, 1510kB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-002 to 010 (PDF, 1570kB)

Statement of Reasons WR (PDF, 151kB)

2017 Consolidated Order being varied (PDF, 1390kB)

Sealed Order WR (PDF, 7830kB)

Traffic Calming Measures (Central Islands) - Bermuda Road to St Georges Way

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI01 (PDF, 2510kB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI02 (PDF, 2430kB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-017-TI03 (PDF, 2180kB)

Statement of Reasons TI (PDF, 122kB)

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.