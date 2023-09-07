Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service issues safety advice following yellow heat-health warning

Warwickshire residents are being urged to stay safe and vigilant with warm and sunny weather forecast for the rest of this week. A yellow heat-health alert has been issued until 9pm on Sunday 10 Se...

Warwickshire residents are being urged to stay safe and vigilant with warm and sunny weather forecast for the rest of this week.

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued until 9pm on Sunday 10 September for the West Midlands, including Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging the public to keep themselves and their loved ones safe whilst enjoying the spell of late-summer temperatures.

Residents might be tempted to cool off by swimming in one of our many rivers, lakes or reservoirs but they have hidden dangers lurking below the surface which can have fatal consequences for even the strongest of swimmers. Currents and riptides can make it harder for people to get back to dry land.

If you are thinking of taking part in water activities in the warm temperatures, please plan your activities in advance and be aware that the nights are getting darker sooner – WFRS was recently called to rescue a number of paddle boarders from a Warwickshire Lake after they were unable to find their way back to shore in the dark.

Make sure you have the appropriate clothing for these activities, make sure you take a torch with you and download the ‘what3words’ app to your mobile device so you can give an exact location for rescue should you become lost.

Rangers at Warwickshire’s Country Parks are also reminding visitors to be extra careful when enjoying the parks this week. People are not allowed in water at any of our Country Parks, particularly at Kingsbury Water Park due to the poor water quality from the presence of blue algae and the potential dangers lurking under the water due to its former industrial nature.

Hot and dry weather brings an increased risk of outdoor fires. Discarded cigarettes, glass bottles and barbecues that are left in dry or wooded areas can spark fires which have devastating consequences.

WFRS is offering the following safety advice:

Do not take barbecues into public parks or woodland. The ground will be extremely dry, and fires can spread rapidly in these conditions, causing chaos for wildlife and local communities.

Dispose of cigarettes properly. Do not throw them to the ground, particularly in grassy or woodland areas. Douse them with water if possible, to make sure they are fully extinguished before you dispose of them.

Take all litter home with you. Never leave glass bottles lying around, they can cause fires in direct sunlight.

If you see signs of a small fire starting, stamp it out or try dousing with a bucket of water. If that fails or the fire gets bigger, call 999 and ask for the fire service.

Resist the temptation to cool off by swimming in open water. It is highly dangerous, with currents and debris beneath the surface that can prevent you from getting to safety.

If you see someone get into trouble in the water, do not enter the water and attempt to save them yourself. Call 999 and ask for the Fire Service. Tell the person to try to float on their back and if you can, throw them something that floats they can cling onto.

If you get into trouble in water, stay calm and float on your back. Never hang around water by yourself, always make sure you are in a group.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire Andy Crump said: “This spell of late-summer weather has brought with it hot and sunny conditions and while we want residents to go out and enjoy themselves, we ask them to understand the risks and the impact that their behaviour can have on others and their surroundings.

“We understand the urge people have to cool off in a lake, river or reservoir but please do not take the risk, the consequences can be fatal. Never swim unattended and if you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service.

“If you do take part in water activities such as paddle boarding or canoeing, ensure you have the correct clothing and equipment with you and plan your day thoroughly, so you don’t get caught out by the hot weather or the night's drawing in.

“Please do not take barbecues or campfires into parks or woodland and make sure you take any litter home with you; it can act as a fuel should a fire start and glass bottles in particular pose a huge risk; they can amplify the sun’s rays and spark a fire on dry or grassy land.

“We hope that people across Warwickshire will take heed of this advice and enjoy the warm temperatures for the remainder of this week and the weekend to follow.”

For more fire safety tips, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

Useful safety advice around staying safe near open water can be found by visiting https://www.rlss.org.uk/pages/category/water-safety-information.