You can rely on Warwickshire Registration Service

A recent episode of the BBC’s long-running radio soap opera The Archers focused on the wedding of two of the characters – Jazzer and Tracy; when their wedding plans were thwarted by the absence...

A recent episode of the BBC’s long-running radio soap opera The Archers focused on the wedding of two of the characters – Jazzer and Tracy; when their wedding plans were thwarted by the absence of a registrar to conduct the marriage ceremony due to a ‘family emergency’.

Warwickshire County Council's Registration Service wants to offer its reassurance that there are always two registrars at a marriage by law, and in the event of a ‘family emergency’ there are legal means by which just one can carry out the marriage. This is in place to cover scenarios such as the one played out in The Archers; as well as any other emergencies.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“While we recognise the importance of dramatic licence for entertainment purposes, we thought it was important to reassure couples that unlike our fictional counterparts in Borsetshire, Warwickshire Registration Service work incredibly hard to ensure that every ceremony is meticulously planned to ensure it is a day to remember for the happy couple and their guests.

“With back up plans in place for all scenarios our dedicated team work round the clock, all year round, to make sure everything runs to plan. With the team successfully delivering over 3000 marriage and civil partnership ceremonies in the past year alone, as well as receiving the ‘Best Registration Feedback’ award from the Local Authority Registration and Coroner Services Association, you don’t just need to take our word for it!

“And on behalf of Warwickshire County Council we send our congratulations to the happy couple over in Ambridge!”

It was happily ever after for the couple by the end of the episode, which is available on BBC iPlayer.

Warwickshire Registration Services has a dedicated website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county, from marriages and civil partnerships to the renewal of vows and naming ceremonies. The website provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory.

In the website’s directory you can browse through all of the Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues available, from castles, manors, and country houses to hotels, museums, and theatres. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of the couple’s choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website at https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Warwickshire Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in the county, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk