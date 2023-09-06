Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in Warwickshire - update

Warwickshire County Council provides an update about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said:

"Until early afternoon on 5 September, guidance on Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) indicated that Warwickshire's only maintained school which the DfE had confirmed had RAAC within its construction - Outwoods Primary in Atherstone - would be able to open as usual, after a series of remedial actions were put in place in recent months as part of a significant investment from the County Council's Capital Maintenance Fund for Schools.

"However, that national guidance has now been changed and so the school has had no choice but to close to some year groups. As a result, Reception, years 1 and 2 will not be able to return to school this week. The County Council is working with the school to carry out whatever additional mitigating action now needs to be undertaken in order to enable the school to safely reopen as soon as possible. While the school and the County Council regret any time that the children miss from school, their safety has to be the foremost priority. A further update on the situation will be provided to parents by Friday 8 September.

"We are also aware of two academies within Warwickshire that have construction involving RAAC. We are in close contact with the schools and providing any support that they need during this difficult time in order to minimise disruption to pupils there."