Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is partnering with Driving for Better Business (DfBB) to promote the free scheme to businesses across Warwickshire who employ or manage drivers.

Driving for work is one of the highest risk activities most employees undertake. Managing those who drive for work can bring significant benefits to your business in terms of reducing risk, controlling costs and enhancing efficiency.

The DfBB programme provides a simple framework for businesses to follow and essential tools, information and resources to help improve both the safety of your drivers and of other road users on Warwickshire’s roads. The programme includes essential information and legislation that commercial drivers should know, including driver hours, weight limits, and vehicle roadworthiness.

The partnership is asking businesses who employ drivers to register today and set up your personalised dashboard at: https://www.drivingforbetterbusiness.com/region/warwickshire/sign-up/