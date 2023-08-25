Explore Warwickshire

There’s lots to see and do around Warwickshire, and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents and visitors to get out and about and find out more about what’s on offer.

From walks and trails to museums and parks, there is plenty to choose from, whether you’re looking to fill a few hours of free time or get out and about for the whole day.

Warwickshire has numerous towns, waterways and beautiful stretches of countryside to explore for those looking for something to do this bank holiday weekend or to round off the summer with some outdoor activity.

For inspiration, WCC has suggested five ways to enjoy the county over five days visiting each district and borough.

Rugby: The town and surrounding area has lots on offer this summer with plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. If you’re looking to leave the car at home, why not explore the Lias Line greenway? Running between Leamington Spa and Rugby, the 23.5 mile cycling and walking route passes picturesque villages, reservoirs and canals, and a disused railway line that is now a haven for rare plants and butterflies. Along the route, Draycote Water offers the perfect spot for a picnic and an opportunity to spot birds and other wildlife. There’s also plenty for families, with its adventure play area and free self-guided summer trails.

Heading into Rugby Town, you’ll find a fantastic range of independent and unique shops, alongside cafes, coffee shops and tea rooms. A stone’s throw away from the prestigious Rugby School is family-run Hunts Bookshop – browse the vast range of titles on offer and pick up one of their two fantastic free summer trails, tailored for different age-groups – great for Gruffalo fans and budding detectives!

With something for everyone, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum hosts an eclectic mix of exhibitions to enjoy for free, from ‘KAPOW’, its summer showcase of classic and collectible comic books and replica movie props, to a look back at past coronation celebrations in the borough. A short walk from the town centre is Caldecott Park, known for its award-winning floral displays. Take advantage of the two play areas and multi-use sports area or just sit and watch the world go by, enjoying the fresh air and green space.

Nuneaton and Bedworth: Centenary Way is a 100-mile walking and cycling route across Warwickshire. Explore Nuneaton on the route, take in the ancient hilly woodland at Hartshill Hayes Country Park and follow the route to Seeswood Pool in Nuneaton – keeping an eye out for the local birds and wildlife.

In the heart of Nuneaton, you can get inspired by local stories at the free Nuneaton Muesum and Art Gallery, located in the beautiful surroundings of Riversley Park. The Miner’s Welfare Park in Bedworth is well worth a visit and offers something for all ages, with a fun play park with water and sand play as well as a skate park, formal gardens, spectacular wildflower meadows and a nature reserve that hosts a wealth of wildlife all year round.

North Warwickshire: Kingsbury Water Park is an excellent option for those wanting to escape from the pressures of day-to-day life and immerse themselves in nature’s tranquil embrace. Near to the Staffordshire border, the park boasts 15 lakes set in over 600 acres of beautiful green space. Whether you’re hiring a bike, hitching a ride along the hugely popular Echills Wood Miniature Railway, or just taking a stroll along one of the many well-surfaced pathways, there’s plenty for the whole family to explore.

To immerse yourself in North Warwickshire’s local history, stop off at the Atherstone Visitor Centre (open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) and take their heritage trail and discover the fascinating buildings and landmarks that have shaped the town as we know it today. Or you could explore the quaint towns and villages dotted across North Warwickshire through a tour of its churches; get to know the heritage of each and mosey around the local area to find a spot for food and drinks.

Warwick: Visit this thriving market town famed for its historic charm with a medieval castle, magnificent church and interesting town centre buildings. The town is also a foodie hub with wide range of places to eat and drink as well as plenty of specialist and independent shops to spend time browsing.

There is plenty to keep Warwick visitors busy. Market Hall Museum in the centre of town is a good first stop to find out about the town’s history, pick up a map and get exploring. Priory Park, Warwick Racecourse and St Mary’s Lands all provide walking opportunities and just out of town St Nicholas Park has activities for all ages. The town is next to the River Avon and Grand Union Canal offering something for those with an interest in waterways and the wildlife found beside them. Take a stroll along the river or the canal to nearby regency town Royal Leamington Spa for more history, beautiful parks, shopping and refreshments.

Stratford-upon-Avon: This district is a great place to spend a summer’s day. There is plenty to see and do which is made easier with their new Park and Ride service. Stratford Park and Ride car park is open every day and has more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points. The Park and Ride car park is also a great starting point for those who would like to use the Stratford Park & Stride route into the town centre on foot or by bike via the canal towpath. This scenic route is approximately 2800m (1.75 miles) and takes around 40 minutes to reach the town centre on foot.

Once you reach the town centre, there are many historic locations to visit such as, Shakespeare’s birthplace, the family home of William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, which often hosts interesting and educational exhibitions. Stratford-upon-Avon also offers beautiful green spaces such as Bancroft Gardens and the recreation ground which are close to riverside walks.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Warwickshire has so much to offer visitors and residents alike with a rich history and mix of beautiful countryside, market towns and urban areas, history and industry. Set in the heart of England, covering an area of 760 sq miles, and spanning 52 miles north to south, it has well-connected transport links to the rest of the country. “We’re pleased to be sharing ideas about how to spend time in each of Warwickshire’s five district and boroughs to get a true flavour of what the county has to offer. Late summer is an ideal time to do this. Families may be looking for low cost and last-minute ideas to keep children busy while others are thinking of places to go and things to do before autumn arrives. There are health benefits to all of us from getting out and about in nature and exploring new places through supporting the five ways to wellbeing. For local people who can reach these places on foot or by cycling, there are added environmental rewards. We hope you will enjoy our suggestions and exploring the county.”

Share your own ideas for days out around Warwickshire using #ExploreWarwickshire

Find out more about each local area and things to do at:

https://visitnuneatonandbedworth.co.uk/

https://www.visitnorthernwarwickshire.com

https://www.visitstratforduponavon.co.uk/

https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/

www.visitwarwick.co.uk

Find more things to do across Warwickshire at https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/