Stay safe with warm Bank Holiday weather on the way

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents to enjoy the forthcoming Bank Holiday safely, with warm temperatures forecast over the weekend.

The recent spell of warm, dry weather brings with it a number of fire and safety risks and it’s important to understand them to ensure you’re keeping yourself and your loved ones safe.

With this in mind, WFRS is urging people to be cautious and do their bit to stay safe around open water, prevent wildfires and resist the temptation to drink and drive.

The service regularly attends incidents in periods of hot weather which include outdoor fires, water rescues and road traffic accidents caused by drink or drug driving.

Here are some top safety tips from WFRS for the August Bank Holiday:

Water safety:

It may be tempting to cool off in a river, reservoir or lake but open water hides dangers underneath the surface such as strong currents, which can prevent you from swimming to safety

Even though the temperatures might be warm, the water will still be very cold. You could suffer cold water shock, which affects your ability to get yourself to safety

If you see someone get into trouble in the water, don’t enter the water and attempt to save them yourself. Call 999 and ask for the Fire Service (or Coastguard if you’re at the seaside). Tell the person to try to float on their back and if you can, throw them something that floats they can cling onto.

If you get into trouble in the water yourself, stay calm and float on your back

Never hang around open water by yourself, always make sure you’re in a group

Barbecue/wildfire safety

Hot weather brings an increased risk of outdoor fires. Don’t take barbecues into public parks or woodland - the ground will be extremely dry and in these conditions, fires can spread rapidly, causing chaos for wildlife and local communities

If you’re having a barbecue at home, keep it well away from flammable items such s fences, bushes and trees as these can set alight quickly and spread the fire

Take your litter home with you. Never leave glass bottles lying around on dry, grassy surfaces as the sun’s rays are amplified and can spark a fire

Dispose of cigarettes properly. Don’t throw them to the ground, particularly in grassy or woodland areas. Douse them with water if you can to make sure they’re properly extinguished.

If you see signs of fire starting and it’s small, try to stamp it out or douse with water. If it starts to grow, evacuate and call 999, asking for the fire service.

Road safety

If you’re heading out for a drink over the bank holiday don’t be tempted to take the car with you

Never attempt to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs

If you need to take the car, leave it at the pub and call a taxi to take you home

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire Andy Crump said: "It seems, finally, that there is the potential for some warmer weather this weekend. Let's hope so. If, indeed, we do have some sun, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the Bank Holiday safely.





“While we encourage residents to go out and make the most of the warm temperatures, it’s crucial that they understand the risks and impact that their behaviour can pose to other people and the environment around themselves.

“Please resist the temptation to cool down in rivers, reservoirs or lakes; it can have fatal consequences. If you see anyone get into trouble in the water don’t try to save them yourself, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service.

“Avoid using barbecues or campfires while out in the open and please take your litter home with you; it can act like a fuel should a fire start and glass bottles in particular pose a huge fire risk on dry wooded or grassy land.

“Don’t take the risk of driving after having a drink. Drink driving is a crime that often impacts others before the perpetrator, and it can have fatal consequences. You may think that you are only just over the drink drive limit but your control of the vehicle will be impaired and you could cause a serious accident.

“Get a taxi home after drinking and resist the temptation to drive. Better yet, leave the car at home altogether.”

To read more fire safety tips, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

Find out useful safety advice around staying safe near open water by visiting https://www.rlss.org.uk/pages/category/water-safety-information.

If residents are concerned about their levels of drinking they can access support in Warwickshire from Change Grow Live’s Drug and Alcohol service – head to https://www.changegrowlive.org/drug-alcohol-service-warwickshire to find out more.