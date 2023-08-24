Warwickshire students receive GCSE results

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work over the last two years.

This year, over 6500 Warwickshire students have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges and training providers.

Early results from this morning are indicating a positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “Congratulations to all the young people who have worked so hard throughout their school careers and are celebrating their results today.

“Now is the time when young people's education becomes more focussed and streamlined. There are some big decisions to make but I want to assure all our young people and their parents and carers, that there is a whole raft of information and support available to them whatever they choose to do.”

For those who did not receive the results they expected, there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges. Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers support providers, directly by calling 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950 or visiting the website: https://prospectsnow.me/.

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found here: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

Alternatively, The National Careers Service can be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

If students do not believe the process this summer was followed correctly in their case, they can appeal their final grades through their school or college. Centres can also appeal if they believe something systemic has gone wrong with their results. Full information on the appeals process can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/appeal-qualification-result/request-review

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning.