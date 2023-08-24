Back to School: Support for Young Carers

As the new academic year approaches, young carers across Warwickshire will be preparing to return to school. For many young carers this can be a time of mixed feelings, due to leaving a parent or relative, after spending time with them over the summer holidays Some young carers may also be starting in a new school which can be both exciting and worrying.

Warwickshire County Council and, Carers Trust (Heart of England) are dedicated to supporting young carers mental health. The Young Carer Caring Together Warwickshire (CTW) service supports young carers and those with a caring role. Young carers themselves and first contact partners such as GPs and school colleagues are being urged to visit the website, www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk or phone the freephone number 0800 197 5544 for information and advice.

Young Carer CTW also has targeted support that can help with the unique aspects of a young carer's life as well as family support. Young carers can access support including:

information and advice about every aspect of caring for young people

Groups and activities to meet other young carers

Advice with your education aspirations (college, university) and next steps

one-to-one emotional support in a safe place about your individual needs

Help you to access support to look after your health and wellbeing

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “For young carers the Autumn term is filled with excitement but also apprehension as they return to the five-day school timetable. Many young carers will have looked after parents, relatives and younger siblings and helped with everyday tasks. It’s important that we all look out for young carers and refer them to help from dedicated services such as Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire, to provide wellbeing advice and support.”

Mental Health is an important aspect to everyone’s lives, including young carers who sometimes don’t have the time to meet up with friends to socialise. Online applications such as Kooth.com, are a great way for young carers to share their thoughts and feelings anonymously with experts within the mental health sector.

Kooth also provides the user with advice and information on a number of worries and issues, along with a daily journal which allows the young carer to track their feelings or emotions and reflect on how they’re doing. A live chat allows the young person to talk directly to one of the team. For online support please go to www.Kooth.com

Claire Dale, Chief Executive Officer at Carers Trust, Heart of England, said: “In consultation with Carers Trust nationally, young carers have said that access to improved support in schools, access to breaks from their caring role, easy access to counselling and financial support would help to make them feel less overwhelmed, healthier, and happier. Whilst we aim to support young carers with these issues every day, we continue to shout on behalf of young people with care responsibilities and offering them more opportunities to take some time for themselves.”

For information and advice about all carers please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For information about Young Carers Warwickshire Caring Together please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

To learn more about young carers and how you can support them, please click on the link to the Free online Young Carers Aware Training - https://youngcareraware.warwickshire.gov.uk/index.html?lms=none&enable-assessment=true