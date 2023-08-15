Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service to join with emergency service colleagues to support Warwickshire Pride Festival 2023

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) will be joining forces with colleagues from Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to celebrate inclusion and equality at this year’...

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) will be joining forces with colleagues from Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to celebrate inclusion and equality at this year’s Warwickshire Pride Festival.

The event, which celebrates LGBTQ+ life and culture while highlighting the injustices still faced by LGBTQ+ people, takes place in Leamington Spa on the 19 August. It begins with a vibrant Pride March down the Parade in the town centre, which will feature a WFRS fire engine trailed by colleagues from across all three emergency services and Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

After this, the remainder of the festival takes place in the Pump Room Gardens. WFRS will be at stall 10, where members of the public can chat to firefighters, learn more about the fire & rescue service, and receive important advice for staying safe both at home and while out and about.

WCC will also be represented by a number of other services:

Warwickshire Family Information Service and Child Friendly Warwickshire will be on stall 45, engaging with children, young people and families and providing useful advice and resources. They will also be joined by WCC Fostering Service on stall 43.

Heritage & Culture Warwickshire (Warwickshire Museum and County Record Office) and Warwickshire Libraries will be present on stall 28, with the theme of ‘Tell us your Pride story’. They will be talking about Warwickshire’s fascinating LGBTQ+ history, as well as giving people the opportunity to write down or record their own recollections.

The WCC Domestic Abuse Team will be sharing stand 16 with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Safer Streets Partnership. They’ll be spreading the vital message that domestic abuse doesn’t discriminate and isn’t always physical, it can be emotional, physical, sexual or financial, and support is always available in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Pride Festival commences with the march, which leaves from Beauchamp Road at 11 am. The festival in the Pump Room Gardens takes place from 11 am to 6 pm.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire & Rescue at WCC, said:

"Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service are thrilled to once again be part of the incredible Warwickshire Pride celebration, this time in collaboration with our colleagues from the Police and Ambulance Service.

“We believe in inclusivity and equality year-round, and this event allows us to engage with our community while celebrating these important values. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for people to better get to know our fire and rescue service and hear about some of our most important safety tips for preventing incidents.”

WCC and WFRS invite everyone to join them at Warwickshire Pride on August 19 to celebrate diversity, promote safety, and build a stronger, more inclusive community.