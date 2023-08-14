Have your say on the Health Visiting service in Warwickshire.

Anyone interested in health visiting in Warwickshire is invited to take part in a survey to share their views on a new proposal for the health visiting service in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) have launched a joint public consultation regarding a proposal to enter into a partnership agreement.

People can respond to the consultation via a survey until 30 September 2023, and parents and carers of children aged 0-5 years old and professionals who work with the health visiting service are invited to take part. The survey is available online at warwickshire.gov.uk/ask.

Health Visiting services support families with children under 5 years old and play a vital role in ensuring children have the best start in life through delivery of the healthy child programme. This includes a series of developmental reviews, immunisations, parent-infant health support and advice and guidance to support parenting and healthy choices.

Warwickshire County Council currently commissions SWFT to deliver the health visiting service. The current arrangements expire on 31 March 2024 presenting an opportunity to consider new ways to offer the service to meet the rising child population and support needs of families. The consultation asks for views on a proposed model with integration of services at the heart of the local health visiting offer where services across the 0-5 years can work more closely to deliver the best outcomes for families. The proposed partnership agreement between WCC and SWFT would improve access to services so that families and children receive the right support, from the right service at the right time.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said:

“Health Visiting plays a crucial role in the critical early years of life. It is important that the service is designed in a way that continues to meet the evolving needs of all families. Through this consultation we want to engage with as many people and organisations as possible to determine if our proposals feel right for people using or working with the service. “We are keen to hear from current users of the Health Visiting service including the Family Nurse Partnership and Stop Smoking in Pregnancy service and those who may have previously used this support. We also want to hear from professionals and organisations who have involvement with these services. The experiences of these people will be so valuable so I urge people to have a say before 30 September.”

Get involved:

Complete the online survey at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/health-visiting-section75/

Respond in writing to: Warwickshire County Council, Health Visiting Consultation, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or by emailing peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk

Email peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone Warwickshire County Council Customer Service Centre on 01926 410410 who will direct you to the Family Wellbeing team for support, this includes: