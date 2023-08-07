Warwickshire Partnership Shortlisted for National SEN Award

Nominated in 'Co-Production Initiative of the Year' Category.

Warwickshire County Council, in collaboration with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and IMPACT, the young people's forum, have been named a finalist in 'Co-Production Initiative of the Year' category at this year's prestigious 'nasen' SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) Awards.

The Awards which have been organised by ‘nasen’ (National Association for Special Educational Needs) have recognised the Warwickshire partnership for their Co-Production Initiative centred around the Schools Inclusion Charter. This Charter has laid the groundwork for inclusivity and equality within educational settings, fostering a more accessible and supportive environment for learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Expressing immense pride in the nomination, Cllr Kam Kaur, the portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, highlighted the collaborative efforts of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and IMPACT, which have reinforced the ambition to create positive change and enhance educational opportunities for all learners in Warwickshire. “The nomination is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the partnership and I wish all those shortlisted for the awards the very best of luck!”

Elaine Lambe from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said

“It’s great that the work we did with school representatives, Warwickshire County Council, and IMPACT to coproduce the Schools’ Inclusion Charter has been recognised in this way. We look forward to continuing to build on this foundation and working together with schools to improve the experience of families”

The School Inclusion Charter is important to IMPACT young people's forum. Recent feedback from the group stated that “Standard education doesn't work for everyone; it's easy to alter things slightly to make them easier for us too. Small things make a big difference. If we do not feel safe, we can’t be expected to learn.”

The 'nasen' SEND Awards consist of 16 categories, celebrating exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to supporting children and young people with SEND. The category for 'Co-Production Initiative of the Year’ is Sponsored by Seashell Trust, a national learning disability charity. The category recognises an exceptional project or initiative that brings together different groups of people to work towards a common goal, with an emphasis on collaboration, inclusiveness, and co-creation.

The winners of the 'nasen' SEND Awards 2023 will be unveiled on Friday 6th October 2023.

For more information about nasen, the awards and other categories, please visit https://nasen.org.uk/