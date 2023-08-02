Summer fun advice and activity ideas from Warwickshire County Council

As the summer break from school begins, children and young people are ready to enjoy their free time with fun, activity, and safety in mind.

Warwickshire County Council is here to support communities by offering a wide range of engaging activities to keep children entertained and parents at ease.

For those unsure of where to start or in need of support for their families, the Family Information Service (FIS) is an excellent resource. This summer, the FIS team has lots of information on summer holiday activities and childcare and safety advice to ensure a healthy and enjoyable summer.

If you're still undecided on things to do this summer and need inspiration, FIS has got you covered with their holiday clubs guide. It provides details on clubs around the county, including age ranges and types of activities. While the list compiled by the Family Information Service is extensive, you can contact activity providers directly if you have any questions. Visit Family Information Service website to find more details.

For children eligible for free school meals, Warwickshire Holiday Activities & Food (HAF) Programme, provides exciting and free activities. From sports to arts, crafts to dance, there's something for everyone, and each activity includes a nutritious meal. Discover the full range of summer activities offered by the Warwickshire HAF Programme at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/haf .

Warwickshire libraries are an exciting gateway to knowledge and imagination. Young people are encouraged to explore captivating books and participate in stimulating workshops, fostering curiosity, growth, and a love for learning throughout the summer.

The Summer Reading Challenge invites children aged 4-11 to join a fictional superstar team, exploring the power of play, sport, games, and physical activity through captivating books and workshops. Running until Sunday 10 September 2023, it's a popular annual activity in the library calendar. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries, opening times, and safety information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

For those seeking outdoor adventures, Warwickshire's country parks are an ideal destination. With a variety of activities available, young people can have an active and exciting summer in the great outdoors. Warwickshire County Council's Country Park Rangers have announced an action-packed summer holiday activities program for children and families across the County. Prior booking for all events is essential, and families can find out more information and reserve their spots in advance by visiting the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite Page: https://bit.ly/3rhMtqG

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: "By offering activities and resources that encourage interaction, learning, and exploration, we aim to create an environment where families can thrive and make wonderful memories together.

"Throughout the summer, the council encourages everyone to embrace these ideas to keep young people active and full of energy. Let's make this summer a time of joy, discovery, and togetherness for all in our community!"

Stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news and valuable information for families by signing up for the weekly Family Information Service (FIS) newsletter (https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice).