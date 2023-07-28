North Warwickshire CPE Variation 8 - Packington Lane, Coleshill - Proposed Waiting Restrictions

Warwickshire County Council is proposing waiting restrictions along a section of Packington Lane, Coleshill, to help alleviate congestion around school pickup and drop-off times.

Scheme Overview

Following on from informal consultation carried out in early 2023, Warwickshire County Council are proposing waiting restrictions on a section of Packington Lane, Coleshill. With thanks to all who responded, we have taken on board comments and suggestions received and have incorporated these into the modified scheme where possible - details of which can be found on the links below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 100 KB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-034-001 (PDF, 535 KB)

Statement of Reasons for Making the Order (PDF, 50 KB)

Draft Traffic Regulation Order - North Warwickshire CPE Variation 8 (PDF, 65 KB)

Map Tile CN37 (PDF, 859 KB)

Map Tile CO37 (PDF, 728 KB)

Traffic Regulation Order being varied - North Warwickshire CPE (PDF, 468 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to pmc@warwickhire.gov.uk, or by contacting Ben Davenport (telephone 01926 412 071) or Phil Mitton (01926 412 142).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be emailed to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with "Packington Lane" as the subject header) or by post addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 25 August 2023.