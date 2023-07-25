Discover what it’s like to foster with Warwickshire

Warwickshire foster carers help to make a difference to Warwickshire’s children in care.

Warwickshire foster carers help to make a difference to Warwickshire’s children in care, providing a stable and home environment to young people when they are going through a time of change and uncertainty.

To find out more about fostering with Warwickshire, join foster carers, Debbie and Stuart and the fostering team, at on online Teams event on Thursday 3 August at 7pm.

The event is a chance to hear more from the fostering team, foster carers and to ask any questions to find out more about the fostering process, support available or the different ways to get involved with fostering.

To register your interest in attending the Teams event, email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk

Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said:

“Warwickshire’s foster carers provide safety and support to our looked after children during a time of change and uncertainty. “Our priority is for Warwickshire’s children to feel safe, and our foster carers are key to help us achieve this goal. We welcome anyone thinking about fostering to get in touch with us, and attending our Teams event with Debbie and Stuart will offer even more insight into fostering with us.”

Anyone who has considered fostering, this is a chance to hear more from foster carers about the process, support, training and fostering community. To find out more about fostering with Warwickshire, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering or call 0800 408 1556