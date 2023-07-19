The town of Rugby is set to benefit from increased bus services

It’s great news for residents of Rugby as the number of bus services operating in the town is set to increase from the end of July 2023.

To continue ensuring that as many parts of Rugby – including its new housing developments – are served by a much-needed bus services, from Saturday 29th July, Rugby Service 3A (Newbold–Town Centre–Overslade–Woodlands) will be replaced by the following new services:

Service 8: Clifton Road – Church Street – ASDA – St. Cross Hospital – Paddox Rise/Ashlawn Gardens – Sainsbury’s – Shakespeare Gardens – Lytham Road – Wentworth Road – ASDA – Church Street – Clifton Road – Rail Station– Technology Drive – Yates Avenue (Glebe Estate) – Newbold – Parkfield Estate.

Service 8A: Parkfield Estate – Newbold – Yates Avenue (Glebe Estate) – Technology Drive – Rail Station – Clifton Road – Church Street – ASDA – Wentworth Road – Lytham Road – Shakespeare Gardens – Sainsbury’s – Paddox Rise/Ashlawn Gardens – St. Cross Hospital – ASDA – Church Street – Clifton Road.

These services will be run by Stagecoach, offering an hourly service Monday to Saturday between 7am to 7pm, with an additional early morning journey Monday to Friday.

From Monday 31st July, Service 9 (Coton Park –Clifton –Town Centre –Rokeby –Hillside – Woodlands – Lime Tree Village) will be withdrawn between Woodlands and Lime Tree Village, except for one afternoon journey on schooldays to Bilton (Coventry Road / Calverstone Road junction).

This route will be amended to operate in a loop at Woodlands via Bawnmore Road, Longrood Road, Cymbeline Way and Montague Road back to Bawnmore Road.

The timetable will be revised to introduce a more frequent service during the day, and more trips to Woodlands. Journeys to Southfields are discontinued, but the area will continue to be served by Service 11.

Service 11: (Lower Hillmorton– McKinnell Crescent – Southfields –Town Centre – St Cross Hospital – Sainsbury’s – Tennyson Avenue – Juliet Drive loop) is diverted to additionally serve Bilton Village, Lime Tree Village and Alwyn Road. The number of journeys is reduced, reflecting the lower number of passengers currently using the service.

These services will be operated by Flexibus (A&M Group).

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “facilitating the delivery of robust public transport networks is an integral part of our commitment to supporting Warwickshire residents through excellent transport infrastructure.

“We have been very happy to work with our fantastic bus operators in Rugby to ensure that more residents in the area than ever before will have access to a bus connection whatever their need be that work or leisure.”

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands Managing Director said “We are pleased to be able to continue running services to Newbold and Overslade on behalf of Warwickshire County Council. These services will establish new links for those living and working in Rugby which is important for creating a more cohesive network.”

Copies of these new timetables will shortly be available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.