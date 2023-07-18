Warwickshire Holiday Activities & Food Programme offers summer fun for children and young people.

Get ready for an amazing summer with the Warwickshire Holiday Activities & Food (HAF) Programme!

We're thrilled to announce that we will soon be delivering a wide range of fun and free activities to children and young people eligible for benefits-related free school meals. It's the perfect opportunity to HAF a go and make the most of your summer!

The full programme of summer activities has something for everyone; including equine learning, animal care, sports, arts & crafts, dance & performing arts, tennis, and much more! The best part is that every single activity comes with a nutritious and delicious meal to keep your children energised and satisfied.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said " We are really pleased that we can continue with the HAF programme in Warwickshire as we know how much it benefits children and families across the county. We're excited to offer a fantastic line-up of activities and meals to children and young people in Warwickshire. By offering these free activities, nutritious meals, and tailored support, the HAF programme contributes to create a more Child Friendly Warwickshire.

"Our aim is to provide a memorable summer experience that combines fun, learning, and nutritious meals for all participants. We believe in inclusivity and ensuring that all young people have the support they need. We encourage all parents and families to join us and discover the joy of the HAF Programme this summer!"

Rest assured that we understand the importance of additional support. Our providers have access to additional funding, so if you require extra assistance, we're here for you. We have also partnered with 6 providers who specialise in activities for those with additional needs, making sure that everyone can participate and have a great time.

Each HAF code allows you to book up to 16 sessions during the summer holiday. You can spread these sessions across multiple providers, as long as you don't exceed a total of 16 bookings.

In an exciting development, the HAF Programme will also be supporting various community-led family-friendly events throughout Warwickshire during the holidays. These events will be announced on our Facebook page, Twitter account and our website. The whole family is invited to come and enjoy free activities and food at these events!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Parents and families, get ready for an unforgettable summer filled with fun, learning, and tasty meals! Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/haf to discover the full range of summer activities offered by the Warwickshire HAF Programme. Register now and join us in creating precious memories this summer!

If your child is not currently in receipt of benefits tested free school meals and you think they will be eligible, you can make a Free School Meals Application.