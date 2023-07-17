Flexible Learning Team organise unforgettable Prom Night! 

Year 11 students who were unable to attend school due to illness were given a truly memorable Prom Night last week thanks to Warwickshire County Council’s Flexible Learning Team.

For many young people, the prom night is one of the most exciting events of the year, but for some, especially those who are unable to attend school, it can be something they don’t get to experience. Thanks to the extraordinary people working in the Flexible Learning Team, this wasn’t something this year’s students had to miss. With exceptional planning and meticulous organisation, the team went above and beyond to ensure the young people unable to attend their school prom night were given a night to remember.

Students were treated to a fantastic evening filled with music and entertainment. The Prom Night provided a unique opportunity for them to celebrate and create cherished memories amidst challenging circumstances.

However, the event wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible kindness and generosity displayed by numerous individuals and businesses who donated prizes, resources, and, most importantly, their time to ensure a fantastic evening was had by all.

Average Speed Check AKA The Band - Warwick Uni students Theo, Rhys, Jacob, and Ed. The band prepared a fantastic setlist based on music requests sent by the students and delivered a phenomenal live music experience.

Henna tattoos - Sonia, Dipanjali, and Dee. Their talent and dedication enabled the creation of a diverse portfolio of designs for the students to choose from. Despite their busy schedule, they worked tirelessly without a break and graciously extended their time due to popular demand.

Holiday Inn - Holiday Inn waived the room hire fee and accommodated the specific requests of the students. Their flexibility and helpfulness greatly contributed to the success of the evening.

Priory Theatre – huge thanks for lending their barrier posts and red rope, which added a VIP touch to the entrance. This provided an excellent photo opportunity and enhanced the overall experience for the students.

One Stop convenience store, Whitnash - the generosity of One Stop for their dedicated shopping efforts to procure gifts and vouchers for our raffle, enabling us to provide memorable prizes.

Morrisons – thanks for their contribution of soft drinks, crisps, and cake bars, all of which were provided without charge, enhancing the enjoyment of the students throughout the evening.

Tesco, Southam - thanks for their donation of a variety of raffle prizes, adding excitement and anticipation to the event.

Asda, Leamington – thanks for their support in donating an assortment of raffle prizes, further enhancing the enjoyment and sense of celebration for the students.

Costa Coffee - thanks for their donation of reusable summer frappe cups, which added a special touch to the raffle and provided an opportunity for the students to enjoy their beverages in style.

Hobbycraft, Coventry - thanks for their donation of prizes, which added an element of creativity and enjoyment to the raffle.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Councillor Kam Kaur, said:

“A prom night is a special occasion for many young people, but for those who are unable to attend school due to illness, it’s often something they miss out on. Knowing that our Flexible Learning Team went the extra mile to ensure our young people had a memorable night is truly inspiring. “What is even more amazing is to see the collaborative efforts and unwavering support of all the individuals and organisations mentioned above. Their contributions played a vital role in creating an extraordinary evening that these Year 11 students will cherish for a lifetime.”

