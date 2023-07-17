20mph Speed Limit Order - Various Roads, Southam

As part of the mitigation measures for the HS2 Project across the County, it is proposed to apply a 20mph speed limit along the main shopping route through the town of Southam.

Scheme Overview

As part of the mitigation measures for the HS2 Project across the County, a total of 25 differing and widely ranged schemes have been put forward to be funded by HS2. These 25 schemes have been investigated by the County Councils own Traffic & Road Safety Team and have put each scheme forward to the HS2 Board. The scheme through Southam, is to apply a 20mph speed limit along the main shopping route through the town of Southam. Reducing the current speed limit should have the effect of slowing motorists down to assist turning traffic in/out of the side roads, preserve visibility and thus aid road safety. Further details are given in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 25 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 18 kB)

20mph Order (PDF, 26 kB)

PTRO23-006-01 (PDF, 703 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works Team telephone number 01926 412536. Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highway Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 18 August 2023.