Keeping the most vulnerable safe in the summer

With summer temperatures rising it’s not always easy to determine how to protect yourself from the heat. For the most vulnerable in our communities, specifically, older people, it’s important to take extra care when thinking about sun safety.

As we age, we are more susceptible to dehydration, sunburn and heatstroke if not careful enough when outdoors. You can reduce the risk of each of these, with a few simple steps, that include:

Drink water throughout the day to help hydrate your body. If you’re going out, take a water bottle with you.

Dress in light cotton-based clothing. Wear a hat to protect your scalp and face.

Keep your home cool by opening your windows first thing in the morning to let in the cool air and then as the weather heats up close windows, curtains and blinds to shut out the hot air.

If your feet swell due to the heat, then place them into a bowl of cool water

Avoid too much activity such as exercise or cleaning during the middle of the day

Always wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Use a suncream of at least 30SPF and apply generously all over your body and face.

If you don’t feel hungry due to the heat, try several smaller melas throughout the day.

If you're a relative, neighbour or unpaid carer who looks after an older person who lives on their own, do check in with them to see if they need anything. If you can’t physically visit them, then why not give them a call or chat to them online.

Following these simple steps will help to alleviate some of the more serious effects of too much sun exposure, including heat stroke. Symptoms include weak and limited mobility, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and dehydration. If you’re worried for an older person, call 999.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “With the weather becoming unpredictable and temperatures soaring, it’s important to remember the basics of sun protection for yourself and for those elderly friends and relatives. The Healthy Ageing microsite provides specific information around hydration, keeping fit and healthy eating – all of which will help you prepare for the summer.”

To access a Staying Cool in a Heatwave Guide please go to https://www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/health-wellbeing/mind-body/staying-cool-in-a-heatwave/

For further information on heat related conditions please go to www.nhs.uk/conditions/heat-exhaustion-heatstroke/

For information about healthy ageing please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing