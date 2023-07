Forty-three early years settings across Warwickshire have been recognised for the high-quality of their support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The acknowledgment took place at an awards ceremony held at Northgate House in Warwick on Friday 23 June, where representatives from the early years settings were presented with their award by Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, Councillor Kam Kaur.

The award, known as the Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS), is a Warwickshire County Council initiative co-produced with local families that highlights and celebrates early years settings that excel in offering inclusive settings for children with SEND. Each year, early years settings from across the county participate in the scheme, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring an inclusive environment for children during their crucial early years.

To apply for WIncKS, early years settings are invited to submit a portfolio of evidence showcasing their inclusive practices. This can include their work with families to identify and support a range of needs, adaptations made to their environment making them more inclusive, and specialist skills and expertise they have developed to support children with SEND.

Award-winning portfolios emphasise clarity, consistency, commitment, and communication, all aimed at delivering the best outcomes for children. A panel consisting of parents, early years professionals, and SEND professionals from health and education in Warwickshire, review the portfolios and decide on the award recipients.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, expressed her satisfaction with the increasing number of educational settings in Warwickshire meeting the high standards required to earn a WIncKS award.

“I would like to personally commend all those who have received the WIncKS Award for demonstrating their commitment to excellent inclusive practices in supporting children with SEND and their families. These efforts are crucial in ensuring that all children in Warwickshire are given the best start in life and have the opportunity to actively participate in their local communities. Congratulations to all the award recipients; they should be immensely proud.”

Warwickshire’s WIncKS settings include day nurseries, childminders, nursery schools and classes, and pre-schools which give families options depending on their needs.

You can find further information about WIncKS here.

Early Years settings who received awards:

South Warwickshire

Bizzy Tots, Long Itchington

Cygnets, Broad Street

Claverdon Village Nursery and Pre-School

Little Crofters, Stratford-upon-Avon

Kineton Playgroup

Little Gregs Pre-School, Stratford-upon-Avon

Merrydays and Henley Montessori School

Shipston Pre-School

Stepping Stones, Claverdon

Willow Tree Nursery School, Bidford-on-Avon

Quinton Cygnets

North Warwickshire

Atherstone Nursery School

Kingsbury 1st Pre-School

Little Stars Nursery Mancetter

Nuneaton and Bedworth

Bedworth Heath Nursery School

Bermuda Park Nursery

Galley Common Nursery

Stockingford Maintained Nursery School

Weddington Pre-School

The Early Learning Camp, Exhall

Little Learners Day Nursery, Nuneaton

Kids Planet, George Eliot

Acorn Wood, Nuneaton

Rugby

Bizzy Tots, Clifton Road

Bright Horizons Rugby

Caldecote Day Nursery

Eastlands Nursery

Humpty Dumpty Nursery

Squirrels Pre-School

St George’s Pre-School

Tiny Toes Pre-School

St Andrews Benn

Warwick and Leamington