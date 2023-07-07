Children invited to participate in the ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ Summer Reading Challenge at Warwickshire Libraries from Saturday 8 July 2023

Find out more about this Summer's reading challenge for children aged 4-11

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Warwickshire libraries to join a fictional superstar team and their marvellous mascots to get involved in a Summer Reading Challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

A popular annual activity in the library calendar, the Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to borrow and read six books, which can include eBook and eAudio formats, over the course of the summer holidays.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free materials from their local Warwickshire County Council Library and online via the Challenge website, children will be encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active over the summer break. The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free incentives including stickers.

Through activity challenge cards from the Youth Sport Trust, and an exciting, themed book collection, the Summer Reading Challenge aims to keep imaginations moving over the school holiday. By participating in the challenge young people will have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

In addition to the reading challenge, Warwickshire libraries will be hosting a range of free events for children to enjoy during the summer. Visit the Events for Children webpage or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary to discover which activities and services are available for your family to enjoy this summer.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: "This year, the focus for the Summer Reading Challenge is on sports, games, and physical activity. By hosting this free initiative in Warwickshire Libraries, we aim to inspire children throughout the county to develop their communication skills, learn about movement, and embark on a joyful reading journey that sparks their imagination during the summer break.

“All of our libraries are proud supporters of Child Friendly Warwickshire, and we continue to create and develop enriching environments that promote the safety, happiness, and overall well-being of Warwickshire’s children and young people. Through initiatives like the Summer Reading Challenge, we hope to equip them with the necessary skills to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.”

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for their return to school. With the help of local libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children. In 2022, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 723,184 children and families across the UK, with 608,015 children taking part through their local library service, a 31% increase compared to 2021. The Challenge also drove 132,223 new children's library memberships which is 40% higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

Karen Napier, CEO at The Reading Agency, said: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer.”

The Summer Challenge will run from Saturday 8 July until Saturday 3 September 2023. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries, opening times and safety information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.