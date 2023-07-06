Baton of Hope tour raises awareness of suicide in the West Midlands

Warwickshire County Council was proud to support the Baton of Hope tour as it passed through Birmingham earlier this week.

The Baton of Hope, a specially designed symbol of suicide prevention and support, embarked on its journey from Glasgow down to London, aiming to impact the lives of thousands across the UK with a powerful message: "Where there is hope, there is a real opportunity to save lives." Carried by notable personalities, leaders, and inspiring individuals, the Baton of Hope has already visited various cities around the country, spreading a message of inclusivity and support for those affected by suicide.

Firefighting is a profession particularly at risk of suicide, and Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook took part in the virtual Baton relay to demonstrate his support for this important cause.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Baton for Hope tour is doing an admirable job in raising awareness of this serious issue. Suicide is preventable, and by dispelling myths and making it safer and easier for people to talk about suicide and get help, we can move towards a world where no one feels that suicide is the only option for them.

“When a person dies by suicide, it has a devastating impact on those around them. Suicide is everyone’s business, and we all have a duty to familiarise ourselves with the signs that someone may be considering harming themselves. If you are worried about someone you know, please speak to them and encourage them to seek help. If you are struggling yourself, know that support is available to you. You do not have to struggle alone.”

Anyone who is struggling to cope right now can access free support 24/7:

Confidential emotional support for residents across Coventry and Warwickshire: call 0800 616171

Urgent crisis advice: call 111 or the NHS Mental Health Access Hubs on 08081 966 798

Immediate risk to life: call 999 or go straight to A&E

For further information and advice go to Warwickshire’s mental health and suicide prevention resource, Dear Life.