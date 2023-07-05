Enjoy an adventurous summer of family events from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire

Dig for fossils at Cross Hand Quarry, meet the Lowe Ranger and her baby dinosaurs, go Bug Hunting in the County Record Office gardens, take on a Knights Quest, enjoy outdoor theatre and much more!

The summer holidays are just round the corner and if you’re looking for things to keep the kids occupied, there are a host of events for all the family taking place across Warwickshire.

There’s a wide variety of events from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire on offer, from medieval storytelling to mystical garden exploring, detective work in the Market Hall Museum and even a bug hunt!

The events are a great way to get the whole family together, with activities that will keep people of all ages interested.

You can see the full list of events below. Please note some events require booking * at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.

Museum in the Park

St Nicholas Park, find us by the tennis courts - Wednesday 26th July 10am - 3pm

Make some explorer binoculars, spot some bugs and have a go making a catapult. Find out about our adventurous events this summer at Market Hall Museum and beyond. Free, drop in.

A Knight’s Quest

Market Hall Museum - Wednesday 2nd August 10am - 1pm

Are you ready to take up the quest and prove yourself to be a worthy knight? Make your own sword, design your heraldry and hear tales of medieval adventure from storyteller Pyn Stockman. Watch Sam Parkins, The Maille Maker demonstrate the medieval technique of making chainmail.

Storytelling sessions at 10.30am and 11.30pm. £5 per child or £8 for two.*

£3 per child to drop in, does not include storytelling session.

Arty Tots in the Garden

St John’s House - Tuesday 8th August 10am - 2pm

Come on a summer adventure to different worlds in our magical garden. Get your adventure

passport stamped at each destination.

Encounter messy play, water, sand and crafts. Can you complete the treasure hunt too? You are welcome to bring a picnic. £3 per child, drop in. Suitable for under 5’s, siblings welcome.

Treasure Map Mystery

Market Hall Museum - Thursday 10th August 10am – 1pm

Secret papers have gone missing from Brodie’s, the founder of the museum study! Could they be the rumoured treasure map of Market Hall? Brush up on your detective skills, try writing with invisible ink, make a disguise and solve the puzzles to crack the clue! £3 per child, drop in.

The Ugly Duckling with Folksy Theatre

St John’s House Garden - Wednesday 16th August 2pm

When a mother duck’s eggs hatch and one duckling looks different, the other ducklings laugh and make fun of him. The awkward little bird sets off on his own and is met with

hecklers, hunters, and cruel weather. Come and help him along on his journey, filled with live music, puppetry and colourful characters. Bring along your picnics, folding chairs and friends and family, to enjoy this wonderful open-air, family musical!

*£15 for adults, £12 children under 16, £48 family of 4 (2 adults) Book at Folksy Theatre https://ticketstripe.com/events/1033897.

ROAR! Dinosaurs at the Museum

Market Hall Museum - Friday 18th August 10am – 2.30pm

Meet dinosaur expert the Lowe Ranger and her baby dinosaurs. Can you become a

Dinosaur Ranger, what skills do you need to work with dinosaurs? Complete the tasks and activities around the museum to earn your Level 1 Dinosaur Ranger certificate.

Baby dinosaur workshops at 10.15am, 11.45am and 1.15pm.

*£5 per child or £8 for 2 children

£3 per child to drop in, does not include the baby dinosaur workshop.

Minibeasts LIVE!

Market Hall Museum - Tuesday 22nd August 10am - 1pm

Meet some interesting minibeasts with Rent a Beast, live! Complete the minibeast challenges around the museum and find out all you need to know to find and identify minibeasts living in your garden or local park. £3 per child, drop in.

Bug Hunt

Warwickshire County Record Office - Wednesday 23rd August

Come on a bug hunt with Rangers from Warwickshire Country Parks. What will you find underneath logs, in the trees and under the bushes? Look out for the resident rabbits.

Hunts at 10am or 11.15am. *£5 per child or £8 for two.

Arty Tots in a Woodland Adventure

Market Hall Museum - Tuesday 29th August 10am – 1pm

Tu-whit-tu-whoo’ this is a call for all Arty Tots. If you went down to the woods today what would you find? What could you hear? Join us to find out and create your own woodland creatures to take home. £3 per child, drop in. Suitable for under 5’s, siblings welcome.

Family Fossil Hunt

Cross Hands Quarry, near Moreton-in-Marsh - Thursday 31st August 11am - 2pm

Enjoy a day fossil hunting at Cross Hands Quarry and explore our Jurassic past with the Curator of Natural Sciences Jon Radley. You can keep anything you find! After share photos of your finds with us on Facebook/Twitter for identification. Suitable for ages 7+. Meet at the quarry. All attendees must pay. *£8.50 per person.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Environment, CLimate and Culture said: “It’s great to see the large number of activities from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire taking place this summer, it shows that families don’t have to venture far in our Child-Friendly County to have fun.

“We want children to make the most of their summer holidays by learning new skills, socialising with others and taking part in enriching activities that they’ll enjoy.

“I hope to see families across Warwickshire getting themselves down to these events over the summer and take advantage of the engaging and varied sessions on offer.”

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, find out more: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/our-friends.

To keep up to date with the latest events for children and families taking place in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

To find out more about free and low-cost activities for all the family in the County head to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/family-relationships-1/family-life-things.